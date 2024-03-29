Quantcast
Harvard Univ. Promotes Eco-Terrorism, Screens ‘How to Blow Up a Pipeline’ Film

Heavy machines install a pipeline near Komotini town, northern Greece. / PHOTO: AP

(Dmytro “Henry” AleksandrovHeadline USA) Harvard Law School was recently criticized after it was revealed that the far-left “institution of higher learning” plans to host a movie screening of ‘How To Blow Up A Pipeline,’ a film that promotes eco-terrorism.

The Daily Wire reported that the film, directed by Harvard alumnus Daniel Goldhaber, will be aired by the law school’s film society. The book is based on Andreas Malm’s book of the same name and tells the story of a group of young people blowing up a pipeline as an activism tactic.

The film’s website also included a “Take Action” page with a map of U.S. oil and gas pipelines.

However, it was discovered that Harvard will go beyond simply showing the movie to the students. Harvard Law School professor Jon Hanson will be moderating a Q&A with the film’s director during the event and encouraging attendance by all students who are “interested in environmental activism.”

Hanson’s website, the Systemic Justice Project, described the film’s plot as “the story of a group of activists who execute a daring plan to blow up a pipeline.”

Back in April 2023, the FBI issued a terrorist alert due to fears that the movie would inspire eco-terrorism, with another 23 law enforcement entities following suit.

“The consensus amongst law enforcement and the private oil sector is that this film may motivate attacks or disruptions on critical infrastructure throughout the country,” the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms, wrote in a March 21, 2023, bulletin.

Sen. Ted Cruz, RTexas, responded to the news in his social media post by criticizing both the university for screening the film and the Biden administration for not doing anything to prevent the spreading of the ideas of the pro-terrorism film from happening.

“Harvard promoting domestic eco-terrorism. If a Republican were teaching how to blow up an abortion center they would (rightly) be in jail. Of course, the Biden DOJ will do… nothing,” he wrote.

