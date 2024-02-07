Quantcast
Wednesday, February 7, 2024

Three ‘RINOs’ Draw Ire for Rescuing Mayorkas from Impeachment

'TIME TO NAME AND SHAME!...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Mike Gallagher
Mike Gallagher / PHOTO: AP

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) Three Republicans are under scrutiny for aligning with Democrats to block the impeachment vote against DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas. 

In a 216-214 vote, four Republicans—Reps. Ken Buck, Colo.; Mike Gallagher, Wis.; Tom McClintock, Calif.; and Rep. Blake Moore, Utah—joined 212 Democrats to vote no on the impeachment.

Moore switched his vote to ‘no’ to allow Republicans a second vote on the motion. In contrast, Buck, Gallagher and McClintock cited a lack of evidence in the impeachment proceedings, sparking a wave of criticism on Twitter.

“TIME TO NAME AND SHAME!” tweeted Libs of TikTok. “The 3 RINOS who voted with Democrats against impeaching Mayorkas,” the account added, providing their office phone numbers. 

“Shameful!” posted conservative commentator Leo Terrell, labeling the Republicans as “RINOS.” Similarly, Twitter personality Gunther Eagleman chimed in: “RINOs mess up everything.”

Mayorkas faced an impeachment vote over unprecedented illegal immigration stemming from his alleged refusal to enforce immigration laws. However, Buck stated he did not see evidence of high crimes and misdemeanors, both required for an impeachment. Similarly, Gallagher, in an op-ed for the Wall Street Journal, argued that the impeachment vote wouldn’t solve the border crisis.

In response, conservative TV host Lou Dobbs called on House Speaker Mike Johnson to remove Gallagher from his position as the chair of the House Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party. “Gallagher aligned himself in one vote with the Mexican drug cartels, the Biden Regime, and the deaths of more than a 100,000 Americans,” Dobbs said.

A spokesperson for Johnson stated on Twitter that House Republicans “fully intend” to bring the impeachment vote for a second time once the votes for passage are confirmed.

Majority Leader Steve Scalise, R-La., couldn’t vote for impeachment as he was receiving cancer treatment. However, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., a strong proponent of impeachment, affirmed that the vote would be reintroduced.

House Republicans were only able to afford loosing three votes as their majority has slimmed since 2022.

Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., drew attention to former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., who left the House after being removed as speaker. “Wouldn’t it have been nice to still have Kevin McCarthy in the House of Representatives?” Gaetz asked during a Newsmax interview. “Never thought you’d hear me say that.” 

At the time of his resignation, McCarthy was criticized as selfish for quitting and thus reducing the Republican majority.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner without the permission of the copyright owner. To inquire about licensing content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
NYC Mayor Accuses Biden Admin of Racism, Compares Himself to Jesus
Next article
Biden Judges Shut Down Trump’s Presidential Immunity Appeal

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com