Matt Gaetz to Host His Own OAN Show

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) Former Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., recently announced that he would have his show on One America News.

OAN wrote in its public statement that “powerhouse Matt Gaetz will be joining OAN’s prime-time lineup in January” to host a one-hour political talk show every weeknight.

“Mr. Gaetz’s program, branded The Matt Gaetz Show, is scheduled to air in the coveted time slot of 6 p.m. Pacific, 9 p.m. Eastern every weeknight. With Gaetz rounding out OAN’s prime-time lineup, the network is poised for a groundbreaking 2025, reaffirming its mission to deliver credible, independent news and unfiltered commentary to audiences across the nation,” OAN stated.

Gaetz also talked about how excited he is about joining the OAN team.

“OAN is blazing a trail in media, embracing not just traditional news but the platforms where Americans are going—streaming, apps, podcasts and social media. I couldn’t be more thrilled to join OAN’s forward-thinking team and be part of this revolutionary expansion,” he said.

Gaetz also assured his supporters that OAN will have “the best reporting, analysis, and in-depth coverage of the Trump administration.”

OAN President Charles Herring also released a statement praising Gaetz, calling him a “remarkable talent and a principled leader.”

“His insider access to America’s top policymakers and unwavering dedication to America-first values will bring unparalleled insight and exclusive content to OAN viewers. We’re thrilled to welcome him to the OAN family,” he said.

Host of Real America with Dan Ball Dan Ball also said that people at OAN have been “big fans of [Gaetz] from day one.”

“We admire his leadership and authenticity, and we’re confident he’ll really connect with our viewers. It’s an exciting partnership that’s going to take OAN to the next level,” he said.

Gaetz’s supporters, however, said that they were not satisfied with the recent news. In the comments section under one of the posts by Gaetz’s wife, Ginger, they claimed that Gaetz is “wasted” on OAN because nobody watches TV anymore since everybody gets their news on Twitter and other social media platforms.

Launching in January 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/e0NxtWazQX — Ginger Gaetz (@GingerLGaetz) December 10, 2024

The recent news came after President-elect Donald Trump nominated Gaetz for Attorney General. However, soon after facing the backlash, Gaetz withdrew his nomination and also left his Congressional job. Trump then nominated a trusted campaign surrogate and former White House legal adviser, Pam Bondi, for the job.

After that, people started assuming that Gov. Ron DeSantis, R-Fla., may make Gaetz a senator as a replacement for Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla. Others also thought that Gaetz may run for Florida governor in 2026.