TIME Mag. May Choose Kamala Over Trump for Person of Year

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) Time magazine recently revealed the list of people who may become the Person of the Year 2024.

Among them was former Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris, meaning the leftist publication could choose her over President-elect Donald Trump.

“Since 1927, TIME has named a person, group, or concept that had the biggest impact—for good or ill—on the world. See the shortlist for TIME’s Person of the Year 2024,” the publication stated on Twitter.

The article also listed the Princess of Wales Kate Middleton, multi-billionaire Elon Musk, the wife of Russian dissident Alexei Navalny, Yulia Navalnaya, Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, chairman of the U.S. Federal Reserve Jerome Powell, podcaster Joe Rogan, Mexico’s President Claudia Sheinbaum, Trump, and Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

Trump was listed second to last on the list. In addition, Time also claimed that the politician lost the 2020 election and will become the oldest president in the country’s history, allegedly with a criminal record.

On the other hand, the magazine portrayed Harris only positively, failing to point out that nobody voted for her and that she lost all battleground states, including those that Biden allegedly won.

Conservatives criticized Time for the blatant anti-Trump bias on Twitter.

“Some of Harris’s accomplishments in 2024 include becoming the [Democratic] candidate with no votes and losing the 2024 election while spending $1.5B,” co-owner of Trending Politics Colin Rugg wrote.

Other conservatives pointed out that the only person who should be on the cover of the magazine is Trump.

“Time Magazine considering picking Kamala Harris, who accomplished nothing, as ‘Person of The Year’ is completely absurd. Donald Trump, with the greatest comeback in American history, is not only person of the year, he’s person of the century,” @Craftmastah wrote.

Conservative commentator Paul A. Szypula also criticized the magazine for even considering Harris to be the 2024 Person of the Year “after she just lost both the electoral and popular vote to Trump.”

Others continued pointing out the alleged absurdity of Harris being considered for the magazine’s cover.

“Trump avoided assassination by turning his head at the very last second, produced one of the most iconic political photos of all time, and then was elected in historic fashion sweeping every swing state… But sure, Kamala is Person of the Year,” @Geiger_Capital wrote.

