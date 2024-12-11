Quantcast
Wednesday, December 11, 2024

Democrat Who Lost Re-Election Exposed Leaker Behind Gaetz Smears

'Wild leaked false allegations about me which were so unfounded that they were rejected by the Biden DOJ...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
FILE - Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., departs after speaking during the Conservative Political Action Conference, CPAC 2024, at the National Harbor, in Oxon Hill, Md., Feb. 23, 2024. (AP Photo/(AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) A defeated Democratic congresswoman has been exposed as the alleged leaker behind a smear campaign against former Rep. Matt Gaetz, whom President-elect Donald Trump had chosen to be his attorney general. 

Rep. Susan Wild, D-Pa., the top Democrat on the House Ethics Committee formerly investigating Gaetz, has been identified as the individual behind the countless media hits that ultimately thwarted Gaetz’s nomination to be AG. 

The Hill first reported on Wild’s role in the leaks on Monday. She is set to leave Congress in January after losing her seat to Ryan Mackenzie, a Republican state representative. Mackenzie won the seat by 5,000 votes. 

As reported by the outlet, two anonymous sources claim Wild admitted to funneling private information to the media. She was notably absent from the Ethics Committee’s meeting last week, though it remains unclear if her absence was voluntary or tied to her exposure as the leaker. 

It is unclear whether Wild will preside over future meetings before her term expires. House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., called on Wild to be reprimanded for her leaks, which appeared to be an ironic and grave violation of the Ethics Committee rules. 

“In my opinion, there ought to be repercussions for that,” Johnson said on Tuesday, according to Axios. “We can’t set that as a precedent. It’s dangerous.” 

Gaetz echoed Johnson’s sentiments via X: “Wild leaked false allegations about me which were so unfounded that they were rejected by the Biden DOJ.” He also pointed out that Wild was “rejected by her own voters in November,” while he won re-election with two-thirds of the vote. 

Gaetz, a Republican firebrand who represented Florida’s 1st Congressional District since 2017, resigned after Trump announced his intent to nominate him as attorney general. 

Gaetz later withdrew his name from consideration after reports suggested he lacked the votes for confirmation in the Republican-led Senate. This withdrawal followed smear campaigns fueled by the House Ethics Committee’s investigation into his alleged ties to sex trafficking. 

Gaetz was never charged with any wrongdoing. Despite this, the House Ethics Committee pursued a years-long investigation that only intensified after he led Kevin McCarthy’s ouster as House speaker. 

McCarthy has since claimed Gaetz orchestrated his ouster because McCarthy refused to shut down the Ethics Committee’s investigation. 

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Matt Gaetz to Host His Own OAN Show
Next article
John Kerry Awards Himself Portrait After Squandering $32M as Climate Czar

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com