Mass. Gov. Weeps over Converting Rec. Center to Illegal Alien Shelter

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey was visibly moved while discussing her contentious decision to repurpose a family recreation center into a shelter for illegal aliens flooding the state.

Speaking to ABC 15 on Friday, Healey struggled to hold back her tears when addressing the plan. “I get emotional because I’m committed to this,” Healey said.

“Little kids need to be able to breathe clean air. They need to be able to access swimming pools. They need lifeguards there who can teach them how to swim, and they need to have activities,” she added.

Governor Laura Healey (D-MA) cries as she announces that she is converting Roxbury Recreation Center into a new shelter for illegals Roxbury Recreation Center is utilized by hundreds of Boston residents every day, including many children and seniors pic.twitter.com/G5ZWIdCKOy — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) January 31, 2024

The Melnea Cass Recreational Complex in Roxbury will temporarily serve as a shelter for undocumented immigrants sleeping at Logan International Airport until June, as reported by local outlet WBZ. Meanwhile, the state government claims to be seeking an alternative for the affected families and children.

“We are working to relocate recreation programs, ensuring the recreation center and the pool can reopen in June, continuing to make improvements to the center for the long-term benefit of the community and prioritizing diverse and local vendors,” Emergency Assistance Director General Scott Rice said, according to WBZ.

The decision to suspend recreational services drew criticism, even from Michelle Wu, the embattled, accused pro-segregation Boston mayor, who expressed disappointment with placing illegal aliens in the recreation center.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by wbur (@wbur)

“I’ll just start by saying there are no good options,” she claimed in an interview with WBUR radio station. “For the first community where this is being proposed to be Roxbury, a community that over so many decades has faced disinvestment, redlining, disproportionate outcomes. It’s very painful, and it’s painfully familiar.”

According to the recreational center’s website, the facility boasts a swimming pool, athletic courts, classroom spaces, restrooms, showers and a walking track for local community members to enjoy.

Massachusetts’s decision to convert a public location into a homeless shelter is not unprecedented. In New York City, a group of fired-up parents rebuked the city’s decision to house undocumented immigrants in a public school in response to a storm.

This news comes as the nation grapples with unprecedented numbers of illegal immigrants crossing the U.S. southern border and subsequently relocating to taxpayer-funded facilities, particularly in liberal cities.

Several mayors in historically pro-undocumented immigrant cities have reversed their stance, calling on President Joe Biden to secure the border and take decisive action.