Thursday, February 1, 2024

‘Puppet’ Biden Slammed for Sharing Viral Tweet of People ‘Trauma-Dumping’ on Elmo

Posted by Luis Cornelio
President Joe Biden speaks at CS Wind, Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2023, in Pueblo, Colo., as workers stand on the stage with him. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) President Joe Biden found himself at the receiving end of Twitter criticism after he shared a tweet from Elmo, the Sesame Street puppet character. 

In an attempt to join the “Trauma-dumping” trend on social media, Biden shared a post from Elmo, who gained viral attention with two posts. The negative reactions to Biden’s post were first reported by Fox News.

The trend originated when Elmo reached out to its followers, asking, “Elmo is just checking in! How is everybody doing?” Elmo’s first post amassed over 187 million views.

In another post, which garnered over 74 million views, Elmo’s page added, “Wow! Elmo is glad he asked! Elmo learned that it is important to ask a friend how they are doing. Elmo will check in again soon, friends!  Elmo loves you.”

Some lighthearted tweets included people jokingly claiming they had been laid off or expressing their tiredness. On the other hand, Biden attempted to hop on the trend with a solidarity post. However, his bland tone fell flat, with many critics pointing out that the president should focus on other serious matters.

“I know how hard it is some days to sweep the clouds away and get to sunnier days,” Biden said in a post that gained over 28 million reactions. 

“Our friend Elmo is right: We have to be there for each other, offer our help to a neighbor in need, and above all else, ask for help when we need it. Even though it’s hard, you’re never alone,” he added. 

Biden’s failed attempt at humor sparked its own wave of reactions. Twitter influencer Tim Young remarked, “One puppet endorsing another puppet.” 

Conservative podcast host Comfortably Smug said, “Bro we lost three service members in a terrorist attack and the president is tweeting about sesame street.” Echoing Smug’s sentiment, conservative writer Stephen Miller said: “This is worse than anything Donald Trump ever tweeted.” 

One post, gaining over 5 million views, mockingly reacted: “Elmo, is this guy bothering you?”

