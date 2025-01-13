Quantcast
WaPo’s Fake Republican Teams w/ Notorious Lawfare Activist for Anti-Trump Propaganda Site

'Our goal is to combat, with every fiber of our being, the authoritarian threat that we face...'

Posted by Matthew Doarnberger
Jennifer Rubin
Jennifer Rubin / IMAGE: Washington Post Live via YouTube

(Matthew Doarnberger, Headline USA) Longtime opinion columnist Jennifer Rubin—a never-Trump RINO, whose positions have led many conservative critics to question whether she is right-wing at all—may soon be leaving her position at the Washington Post.

According to CNN, Rubin is planning a startup publication called The Contrarian with Norm Eisen, another notorious Trump foe who has been at the forefront of several high-profile lawfare attacks against the GOP leader.

Eisen, who previously served as the “ethics czar” for the Obama administration—during which unethical conduct ran rampant—is also the force behind Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington, the group that brought lawsuits against Trump in an effort to prevent him from appearing on the ballot in several states.

Eisen was a top deputy of special counsel Robert Mueller during the two-year investigation of Trump and his associates as part of the Russia-collusion hoax. He also participated in a regular phone call with Trump enemies in both the media and legal fields, during which they coordinated strategies together.

Rubin’s exit comes following several rounds of recent layoffs and left-wing backlash over owner Jeff Bezos’s refusal to allow the newspaper to endorse Democrat Kamala Harris in the 2024 presidential election. Over 250,000 subscriptions to the Post, which amount to 10% of their digital subscribers, were cancelled after the blocked endorsement.

“Our goal is to combat, with every fiber of our being, the authoritarian threat that we face,” Rubin complained in a CNN interview explaining her departure.

The Post, along with most mainstream news outlets, has failed spectacularly at a moment that we most need a robust, aggressive free press,” she continued. “I fear that things are going from bad to worse at The Post.”

In addition to the blocking of the Harris endorsement, Rubin cited other controversies that caused her to step down from her position. Among them were the Bezos-owned Amazon.com donating $1 million to the Trump inaugural fund and the Post’s refusal to publish a satirical cartoon depicting Bezos bending a knee to the President-elect. The creator of the cartoon, Ann Telnaes, also resigned following the refusal.

Eisen also took the opportunity to describe why he thought the creation of The Contrarian was so important for both himself and Rubin.

“The voices we’ll be featuring are diverse across parties and generations,” he claimed. “Connected by the shared belief that we need an unshackled media in order to meet this moment, as we face an existential threat to American democracy.”

The new publication is set to offer some of its content for free but charge $7 a month for complete access to columns, podcasts and videos. Eisen is set to be The Contrarian’s publisher with Rubin as its editor and chief.

