Quantcast
Tuesday, November 12, 2024

Mark Cuban Deletes Pro-Kamala Posts

'I’ve always gone back and deleted tweets. For years. Same with 2020 election. 2016 election. Same with other stuff. You can use the wayback machine if you really want to see them...'

Posted by Maire Clayton
Mark Cuban
Mark Cuban / IMAGE: @TrumpWarRoom via Twitter

(Maire Clayton, Headline USA) Former Shark Tank investor Mark Cuban removed all of his posts supporting Vice President Kamala Harris following her loss to President-elect Donald Trump.

News of the deleted posts swirled Sunday when Libs of TikTok pointed out the deleted Harris posts.

Users began to investigate and found all the pro-Harris posts were, in fact, removed.

Some were quick to call out Cuban for being inauthentic with his support of the failed Harris campaign.

“Mark Cuban deleting all his Kamala posts shows that none of his support was based on the reality of her as a candidate,” one user wrote. “[N]othing he said was authentic, it was all just an act because he didn’t want Republicans to win.”

All of the online chatter over the posts caused Cuban to take to X and issue a statement, claiming he always deletes posts associated with elections.

“I’ve always gone back and deleted tweets. For years,” Cuban wrote. “Same with 2020 election. 2016 election.”

He then told users to use the digital archive site Wayback Machine to check.

Cuban then proceeded to engage with users who called out the billionaire for deleting his prior support for the Democrat.

He claimed he removed the posts because the context risked being “lost over time.”

Cuban previously made headlines when he insulted female Trump supporters and implied only weak women supported the now president-elect.

“You never see him around strong, intelligent women,” Cuban said during an appearance on The View. “Ever. It’s just that simple.”

GOP women were quick to take to social media and blasted Cuban over the remarks.

Trump legal advisor Alina Habba scorched the Harris supporter and told him to “go to hell.”

The backlash led Harris’s campaign to seemingly distance itself from the billionaire in the waning days of the campaign, asking him to stop doing media appearances on Harris’s behalf, according to reports.

Cuban later attempted damage control and used the excuse of having to give hundreds of interviews as the reason behind his remarks.

“It’s part of politics, it was my mistake, and I apologized for it,” Cuban said. “I certainly wasn’t saying anything negative about anyone supporting Trump.”

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
‘Not Talking About the Election’: TMZ Reporter Confronts Oprah on $1 Million to Endorse Kamala Harris
Next article
Kamala’s Stepdaughter Shoots Down Mental Breakdown Rumors after Harris Election Loss

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com