Mark Cuban Deletes Pro-Kamala Posts

(Maire Clayton, Headline USA) Former Shark Tank investor Mark Cuban removed all of his posts supporting Vice President Kamala Harris following her loss to President-elect Donald Trump.

News of the deleted posts swirled Sunday when Libs of TikTok pointed out the deleted Harris posts.

Mark Cuban is apparently deleting a bunch of his pro-Kamala posts. What’s going on @mcuban?? pic.twitter.com/JXLuYLNplr — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) November 10, 2024

Users began to investigate and found all the pro-Harris posts were, in fact, removed.

Mark Cuban is unburdened from what has been… https://t.co/D5IrHFPgtm — @amuse (@amuse) November 11, 2024

Some were quick to call out Cuban for being inauthentic with his support of the failed Harris campaign.

“Mark Cuban deleting all his Kamala posts shows that none of his support was based on the reality of her as a candidate,” one user wrote. “[N]othing he said was authentic, it was all just an act because he didn’t want Republicans to win.”

Mark Cuban deleting all his Kamala posts shows that none of his support was based on the reality of her as a candidate — nothing he said was authentic, it was all just an act because he didn’t want Republicans to win — Ian Miller (@ianmSC) November 11, 2024

All of the online chatter over the posts caused Cuban to take to X and issue a statement, claiming he always deletes posts associated with elections.

“I’ve always gone back and deleted tweets. For years,” Cuban wrote. “Same with 2020 election. 2016 election.”

I’ve always gone back and deleted tweets. For years. Same with 2020 election. 2016 election. Same with other stuff. You can use the wayback machine if you really want to see them — Mark Cuban (@mcuban) November 10, 2024

He then told users to use the digital archive site Wayback Machine to check.

Cuban then proceeded to engage with users who called out the billionaire for deleting his prior support for the Democrat.

He claimed he removed the posts because the context risked being “lost over time.”

Cuban previously made headlines when he insulted female Trump supporters and implied only weak women supported the now president-elect.

“You never see him around strong, intelligent women,” Cuban said during an appearance on The View. “Ever. It’s just that simple.”

GOP women were quick to take to social media and blasted Cuban over the remarks.

Trump legal advisor Alina Habba scorched the Harris supporter and told him to “go to hell.”

The backlash led Harris’s campaign to seemingly distance itself from the billionaire in the waning days of the campaign, asking him to stop doing media appearances on Harris’s behalf, according to reports.

BREAKING REPORT: Sources now revealing Kamala Harris told Mark Cuban to STOP SPEAKING on behalf of the Harris Campaign.. Cuban got CANNED.. pic.twitter.com/JGimsk3iSd — Chuck Callesto (@ChuckCallesto) November 1, 2024

Cuban later attempted damage control and used the excuse of having to give hundreds of interviews as the reason behind his remarks.

“It’s part of politics, it was my mistake, and I apologized for it,” Cuban said. “I certainly wasn’t saying anything negative about anyone supporting Trump.”