Tuesday, November 12, 2024

Kamala’s Stepdaughter Shoots Down Mental Breakdown Rumors after Harris Election Loss

'There’s nothing wrong with showing emotion and crying. Anyone who says there is probably needs a good cry...'

Posted by Julianna Frieman
FILE - Ella Emhoff appears at a rally for her stepmother Sen. Kamala Harris, announcing Harris' presidential campaign in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, Jan. 27, 2019. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar, File)

(Julianna FriemanHeadline USA) Ella Emhoff, Vice President Kamala Harris’s stepdaughter, shot down rumors she suffered a “mental breakdown” after President-elect Donald Trump defeated Harris.

Emhoff unleashed on those who claimed she was checked into a mental institution over her stepmother’s historic loss Saturday in an Instagram post, adding that she is “not ashamed” of her mental health issues.

“There’s a rumor about me having a mental breakdown and getting checked into a hospital. Not true,” Harris’s stepdaughter wrote. “Also f**k you if you’re out there spreading that.”

Emhoff added there was nothing wrong with being emotional.

“Anyone who says there is probably needs a good cry,” she said.

Emhoff’s post included a photo of her holding a blue ball in front of her dog, Jerry.

“I’ve struggled with my mental health my whole life and I’m not ashamed of it,” Emhoff wrote. “I’ve literally just been here play fetch with Jerry.”

The vice president’s stepdaughter wore a black beanie, baggy jeans with a black belt and a white shirt that exposed her midriff and arm tattoos.

She furrowed her brow and scrunched up her face for the photo.

“More MAGA bs against my family. Leave my kids alone!!!” Ella Emhoff’s mother, Kerstin Emhoff, wrote on X.

Kerstin Emhoff expressed a similar sentiment regarding showing emotions.

“Having the ability to show your emotions is something we should all hope for,” she continued. “It’s ok to not feel great right now. We aren’t letting anyone break our family down.”

During Harris’s concession speech on Wednesday, Ella Emhoff was spotted hysterically sobbing with a bright red face.

She shared a photo of herself crying on Instagram.

“Truly no words. We are all going to get through this,” she wrote. “It just f**king hurts like a b*tch right now and that’s ok.”

Emhoff told her followers not to back down, echoing Harris’s conceding remarks by saying the “fight doesn’t stop now.”

“Just people check in on your people right now. … This is the time to organize, mobilize and make a difference in your communities big or small,” Emhoff wrote. 

Julianna Frieman is a freelance writer published by the Daily Caller, Headline USA, The Federalist, and The American Spectator. Follow her on Twitter at @JuliannaFrieman.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
