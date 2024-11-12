Kamala’s Stepdaughter Shoots Down Mental Breakdown Rumors after Harris Election Loss

(Julianna Frieman, Headline USA) Ella Emhoff, Vice President Kamala Harris’s stepdaughter, shot down rumors she suffered a “mental breakdown” after President-elect Donald Trump defeated Harris.

Emhoff unleashed on those who claimed she was checked into a mental institution over her stepmother’s historic loss Saturday in an Instagram post, adding that she is “not ashamed” of her mental health issues.

“There’s a rumor about me having a mental breakdown and getting checked into a hospital. Not true,” Harris’s stepdaughter wrote. “Also f**k you if you’re out there spreading that.”

Emhoff added there was nothing wrong with being emotional.

“Anyone who says there is probably needs a good cry,” she said.

Say it louder for the people in the back, Ella! 🗣️🗣️🗣️ pic.twitter.com/KxLFpmaOn6 — best of kamala harris (@archivekamala) November 9, 2024

Emhoff’s post included a photo of her holding a blue ball in front of her dog, Jerry.

“I’ve struggled with my mental health my whole life and I’m not ashamed of it,” Emhoff wrote. “I’ve literally just been here play fetch with Jerry.”

The vice president’s stepdaughter wore a black beanie, baggy jeans with a black belt and a white shirt that exposed her midriff and arm tattoos.

She furrowed her brow and scrunched up her face for the photo.

“More MAGA bs against my family. Leave my kids alone!!!” Ella Emhoff’s mother, Kerstin Emhoff, wrote on X.

Kerstin Emhoff expressed a similar sentiment regarding showing emotions.

“Having the ability to show your emotions is something we should all hope for,” she continued. “It’s ok to not feel great right now. We aren’t letting anyone break our family down.”

More MAGA bs against my family. Leave my kids alone!!! Ella is doing great and spending a lovely day with her mom! Having the ability to show your emotions is something we should all hope for. It’s ok to not feel great right now. We aren’t letting anyone break our family down. https://t.co/4LruHhFtsi — Kerstin Emhoff (@keprettybird) November 9, 2024

During Harris’s concession speech on Wednesday, Ella Emhoff was spotted hysterically sobbing with a bright red face.

Ella Emhoff seemingly loses her mind over stepmom Kamala Harris losing presidency to Trump https://t.co/JYGK2uLOz4 pic.twitter.com/8se6Jf47I8 — New York Post (@nypost) November 9, 2024

She shared a photo of herself crying on Instagram.

“Truly no words. We are all going to get through this,” she wrote. “It just f**king hurts like a b*tch right now and that’s ok.”

Emhoff told her followers not to back down, echoing Harris’s conceding remarks by saying the “fight doesn’t stop now.”

“Just people check in on your people right now. … This is the time to organize, mobilize and make a difference in your communities big or small,” Emhoff wrote.