Manhunt Underway for Suspects Who Defaced Pride Memorial

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) A pro-LGBTQ mural painted on a Florida street has been defaced twice, prompting police to search for the culprits, reported WFLA Channel 8.

The mural, located at a St. Petersburg, Florida intersection, was created ahead of Pride Month, which runs from June 1 through June 30.

According to the St. Petersburg Police Department, surveillance footage captured a vehicle on Wednesday performing donuts on the street, leaving tire marks on the pride mural.

On Friday, another vehicle sped through the mural, leaving additional tire marks. Police are actively seeking the individuals responsible.

BREAKING: A manhunt is underway after a driver left tire marks on a pride mural in St. Pete, FL. He will be charged will a felony count of criminaI mischief if they find him. pic.twitter.com/6e1sYsCXhh — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) May 27, 2024

Although authorities have released no evidence suggesting the tire marks were intentionally targeted, St. Petersburg Mayor Ken Welch was quick to accuse the drivers of potential homophobia.

“In light of the recent vandalism targeting our Progressive Pride flag mural, I want to emphasize that there is no place for hate in St. Petersburg,” Welch stated on Instagram.

“We stand united in valuing and appreciating every resident, regardless of their orientation, gender identity, or expression,” he added.

The mayor also announced that the mural would be “refreshed” ahead of Pride Month.

“As we look forward to the Pride celebrations, let’s continue to spread the message of love and acceptance even further,” Welch said. “Together, we can show that love always wins.”