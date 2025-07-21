Monday, July 21, 2025

Man Who Rammed Car into 30 People over Weekend Was Out on Parole

Ramirez, of San Clemente, California, was recovering and was expected to face a felony charge of assault with a deadly weapon...

Posted by Headline USA Editor
LAPD
Los Angeles Police Department on scene of felony traffic stop. / PHOTO: Jim Winstead, wikimedia

(Headline USA) A man suspected of driving his car into a crowd on a sidewalk in Los Angeles, injuring 36 people, has a criminal history that includes a conviction for felony battery, officials said Sunday.

The driver, identified by police as 29-year-old Fernando Ramirez, was attacked by bystanders after the crash early Saturday in east Hollywood and paramedics later found that he had been shot. Police were still searching for the suspected shooter, described as a man with a goatee in a blue Dodgers jacket.

Ramirez, of San Clemente, California, was recovering and was expected to face a felony charge of assault with a deadly weapon. He could not be reached for comment and it wasn’t known if he had an attorney.

Los Angeles police Capt. Ben Fernandes told KNBC-TV on Sunday that Ramirez was sentenced in 2020 for attacking a man outside of a Whole Foods grocery store in June 2019. He was on parole at the time of Saturday’s crash, but it’s unclear whether it was in connection with the 2019 attack or another case.

Ramirez has had at least 11 criminal cases ranging from misdemeanors to felonies, KNBC reported. In January 2022, he was charged with felony domestic battery and entered a not guilty plea. That case remains open.

A line of people — mostly women — were waiting to enter the Vermont Hollywood event venue around 2 a.m. when they were struck by a Nissan Versa that also hit a food vending cart and valet stand, Fire Capt. Adam VanGerpen said Saturday.

At least 36 people were treated for injuries including fractures and lacerations, police said Sunday without providing updates on their conditions.

It was not immediately clear if Ramirez was shot before or after the crash or why he drove into the crowd.

Adapted from reporting by the Associated Press

Copyright 2025. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Thomas Crooks Had High-Ranking Military Officials in His Family, Including an Obama Nominee
Next article
U.S. Official Calls Netanyahu a ‘Madman’

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2025 HeadlineUSA.com