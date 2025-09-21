Saturday, September 20, 2025

Rent-a-Cop Arrested for Carrying Knife, Gun at Kirk Memorial Venue

He was charged with impersonating a law enforcement officer, a class 6 felony...

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Charlie Kirk
Charlie Kirk / IMAGE: PBS NewsHour via YouTube

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) An Arizona man was arrested and charged with impersonating a police officer after allegedly bringing a weapon and a knife to the venue hosting Charlie Kirk’s memorial service on Sunday.

The suspect, Joshua Runkles, reportedly claimed he had been hired by Turning Point USA to work security at State Farm Arena in Glendale, Arizona. He presented a badge and law enforcement credentials when questioned by an officer with the Arizona Department of Public Safety on Saturday.

DPS officials reportedly told Runkles that any third-party security must be approved by local law enforcement in advance and that guns were prohibited at the venue, 12News, an NBC affiliate, reported Saturday.

Despite the warning, Runkles was later spotted by the U.S. Secret Service on the club-side level of the venue. A DPS official confirmed that he was the same individual who had been warned hours earlier.

He was charged with impersonating a law enforcement officer, a class 6 felony, and carrying a weapon into a prohibited place, a class 1 misdemeanor, but was later released on bond.

According to 12News, Turning Point USA clarified that Runkles had been retained by a known guest planning to attend the event.

“We do not believe this person was attempting anything nefarious, however the advance was not done in proper coordination with the TPUSA security team or US Secret Service,” the conservative group said, according to 12News. “Also important to note that this was before the site had been fully sealed and locked down. Every precaution is being taken to ensure everyone’s safety.”

Kirk’s memorial is expected to be attended by hundreds of known Republican figures, including President Donald Trump, Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio and others.

