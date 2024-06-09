Quantcast
AOC Frightened Trump Might Use Dems’ Tactics Against Her

Posted by Luis Cornelio
AOC border
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez breaks down during a visit to a parking lot at the US--Mexico border. / IMAGE: The Damage Report via YouTube

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., voiced concern that former President Donald Trump would imprison her, similar to what her own party has sought to do against the 2024 presidential candidate. 

“I mean, it sounds nuts, but I wouldn’t be surprised if this guy threw me in jail,” Ocasio-Cortez claimed during an interview on the On with Kara Swisher podcast. “He’s out of his mind. I mean, he did his whole first campaign around ‘lock her up.’ This is his motto.” 

The New York Democrat asserted that she takes Trump at his word, despite the former president stating he would not seek retribution for what Democrats have done to him. 

“I take him at his word when he says that he’s going to round up people. I take him at his word when he threatens journalists. I take him at his word,” she said.  

“I feel like what we saw in his first presidency was an amuse-bouche to what his intentions are. He has learned from his mistakes of appointing professionals, and he will not make that mistake next time,” the Democrat added. 

Despite Ocasio-Cortez’s claims, Trump has dismissed rumors that if elected, he would use the DOJ against the Democratic Party. 

“Number one, they’re wrong,” Trump asserted during an interview with Fox News host Sean Hannity.  

Trump added, “It has to stop, because otherwise, we’re not going to have a country. Look, when this election is over, based on what they’ve done, I would have every right to go after them, and it’s easy, because it’s Joe Biden and you see all the criminality, all of the money that’s going into the family and him, all of this money from China, from Russia, from Ukraine.” 

Shortly after being indicted on 34 felony counts over alleged falsification of business records, Trump said that his revenge would be “success,” specifically by fixing President Joe Biden’s “disastrous” four-year record. 

