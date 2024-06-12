Quantcast
Tuesday, June 11, 2024

Biden to Unlock Legal Status, Path to Citizenship to Some Illegals

'The "parole in place" policy could also make illegals eligible for permanent U.S. residency and eventually even citizenship...'

Posted by Dmytro "Henry" Aleksandrov
Joe Biden
Joe Biden delivers the Memorial Day Address at the 156th National Memorial Day Observance at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Va. / PHOTO: AP

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) It was revealed that the Biden administration wants to unlock temporary legal status and potentially a path to American citizenship for hundreds of thousands of illegal aliens.

The White House plans to give work permits and deportation protections to certain illegals through the immigration parole authority, as long as they have spouses who are American citizens, CBS News reported.

The “parole in place” policy could also make illegals eligible for permanent U.S. residency and citizenship.

It is unclear how the Biden administration plans to pass the policy since the president of the United States doesn’t have the unilateral authority to declare people American citizens since the naturalization process is governed by federal law and requires the approval of Congress.

The anonymous sources — two current U.S. officials, two former officials and a congressional official — said the final details of the Biden administration’s proposal have not been approved or finalized, adding that the plan would likely benefit longtime illegals who have been living in the country for many years, instead of the recent criminals.

A grant of parole in place would allow illegals married to American citizens to obtain temporary work permits and legal status and overcome a rule in U.S. immigration law that prohibits illegals from getting permanent legal status if they were not officially admitted or paroled into the U.S.

If they meet other requirements, the anti-American law would give illegals who are married to American citizens a chance to become permanent U.S. residents without having to leave the country. Green cards for spouses of American citizens are unlimited and green card holders may apply for U.S. citizenship several years after getting the document.

One of the reasons why Biden would want to do something like this is to allow more people to vote for him and bring some of the American Latino voters back to the Democratic Party.

