Despite Months of Denouncing Leftist Excess, Bill Maher Backs Radical Biden Alternative

(Headline USA) Liberal comedian Bill Maher called for an open Democratic convention this week following President Joe Biden’s disastrous debate performance, and even threw his support behind one of the suspected alternatives to Biden: California Gov. Gavin Newsom.

In a guest essay for the New York Times, Maher argued it has become impossible to “ignore the obvious” about Biden’s mental decline.

“I think we’ve babied Joe Biden enough,” he wrote.

But “what happened at the debate last week wasn’t a tragedy, it was a blessing in disguise,” Maher continued.

Despite the fact that Biden already has secured the pledged delegates needed to be Democrats’ nominee for president, Maher suggested disregarding the will of voters and letting candidates duke it out to win the favor of elite superdelegates who will then decide amongst themselves the best person to lead the nation.

“Let’s move the plotline forward,” Maher said. “Democrats could not buy, with all of George Soros’s money, the enthusiasm, engagement and interest they would get from having an open convention—and in Chicago no less, famous for Democratic convention drama.”

The late-night comedian admitted his pick would be Newsom.

“Watching him make the case against Mr. Trump in the pre-debate interviews, and defend Mr. Biden post-debate, reminded me: This guy is good at this,” Maher wrote.

“Yes, he has too much ‘California baggage’—some of which I myself don’t love—but the contrast to how he prosecutes the case against Mr. Trump and how Mr. Biden did couldn’t be clearer,” added the Real Time host.



Maher’s endorsement of Newsom is at odds with much of his recent, seemingly red-pilled commentary bashing the far Left. For example, Maher has been extremely critical of Democrat-driven COVID policies, yet Newsom enacted some of the most stringent lockdown policies in the nation while routinely flouting them himself.

However, Maher at times has reminded viewers of how radical he can be. In April, he admitted abortion was murder, but said he was “OK” with that reality.

“I’m just OK with that. I am. I mean there are 8 billion people in the world. I’m sorry, we won’t miss you. That’s my position on that,” he said.