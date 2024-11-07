Kamala Still Holds on Hope Dems Will Win: ‘The Fight Takes a While’

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Vice President Kamala Harris expressed hope that Democrats could still emerge victorious, but she did not explicitly specify if she meant this election or future ones.

During her address speech on Wednesday, Harris stated she would “concede this election,” but would “not concede the fight” driving her campaign. She later referenced an apparent longer-term battle in which Democrats could prevail.

“On the campaign, I would often say, when we fight, we win. But here’s the thing, here’s the thing, sometimes the fight takes a while,” Harris claimed. “That doesn’t mean we won’t win. That doesn’t mean we won’t win. The important thing is, don’t ever give up. Don’t ever give up. Don’t ever stop trying to make the world a better place.”

In her concession speech at Howard University, Vice President Kamala Harris urged her supporters not to despair. “When we fight, we win,” Harris said, adding that the fight can take a while but “that doesn’t mean we won’t win.” https://t.co/lOd3K8YTUr pic.twitter.com/NsOBBV8FFF — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) November 6, 2024

Harris’s comments came after now-President-elect Donald Trump swept the 2024 election, capturing nearly all battleground states, including Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin and Georgia. Arizona and Nevada remain uncalled, though current numbers showed Trump leading.

“Earlier today, I spoke with President-elect Trump and congratulated him on his victory,” Harris remarked. “I also told him that we will help him and his team with their transition and that we will engage in a peaceful transfer of power.”

Harris publicly conceded around 4 p.m. ET at Howard University, hours after multiple news outlets called the election for Trump.

On X, several users falsely claimed Trump did not win fairly, with many falsely suggesting a “recount” was underway.

One user gained over 2.6 million views on X by claiming, with no evidence, “Apparently Trump cheated and they’re doing a recount on 20 million absent votes, WE MIGHT HAVE A CHANCE.”

That user received a Community Note fact-check clarifying that “are no confirmed reports of a recount. Some states have just not finished counting votes.”

The note added, “For example, in California only 54% of votes have been counted so far. So there’s another 8 million at least out there in CA alone.”