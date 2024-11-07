Hispanic Voters Hit w/ Racist Attacks After Massive Shift to Trump

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Far-left activists and self-identified Democrats appear to have found a scapegoat for their humiliating defeat in the 2024 presidential election: Hispanic Americans.

Many leftists have unleashed racist insults and smears against Hispanic Americans after they played a major role in fueling Donald Trump’s comeback on Election Day.

On average, Hispanic-majority counties went for Trump by 10 percentage points, according to The New York Times. These numbers have sparked vitriolic responses from prominent left-wing voices.

On Wednesday’s episode of The View, host Sunny Hostin suggested Latino men supported Trump to “deport” themselves, invoking a racist stereotype about Hispanics and legal status. Hostin also referred to pro-Trump white women as “uneducated.”

Hostin proclaims “black women tried to save this country again last night” and lashed out at “uneducated white women.”

Farah Griffin actually stood up to her and said that kind of racial hatred is what turned people away from Democrats. pic.twitter.com/wj9VxiMRgc — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) November 6, 2024

Elie Mystal, a columnist for the leftist site The Nation, posted several tweets, including one where he accused Hispanics of thinking “they’re white.” In one tweet, he appeared to conflate an unnamed racial minority with white supremacy.

“White supremacy cannot be defeated unless we’re all in it together (obviously, a majority of white people are not gonna help). But… this election *really shows* that a lot of other ‘people of color’ do not want to defeat white supremacy, they want to join it,” Mystal wrote.

White supremacy cannot be defeated unless we’re all in it together (obviously, a majority of white people are not gonna help). But… this election *really shows* that a lot of other “people of color” do not want to defeat white supremacy, they want to join it. — Elie Mystal (@ElieNYC) November 6, 2024

Other left-leaning users, similar to Hostin, expressed shock that Hispanic Americans would vote for Trump and his pro-border security policies.

“45% from Latinos while running on a massive mass deportation campaign. I just don’t get it man,” one user wrote, garnering nearly 30 million views and hundreds of mocking replies.

Chandler Crump, a 20-year-old Republican commentator, swiftly shut down the viral post with a blunt reply: “Did you ever consider the possibility that Latinos are… legal citizens?”

Did you ever consider the possibility that Latinos are… legal citizens? https://t.co/2omVNFzSEU — Chandler Crump (@realCCrump) November 6, 2024

Commentator Melissa Chen chimed in on the discussion, mocking the left’s rhetoric by tweeting, “Dear Latino Men, You’re now the new face of white supremacy. Welcome to the club. Signed, Asians and Jews.”

Chen’s tweet reflected how Asian and Jewish Americans have also faced condemnation from the far left.

Notice now they’re not calling them “Latinx” 🤣 — Melissa Chen (@MsMelChen) November 6, 2024

Screenshots of Reddit conversations revealed additional attacks on Hispanics, with a user commenting, “I know this will sound racist, but Latinos f***ing disgust me,” and another adding, “Latinos aren’t immune from being f***ing idiots.”