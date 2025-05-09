Friday, May 9, 2025

WATCH: Woman Spits on DOJ Official Ed Martin During TV Interview

'This afternoon acting DC US Atty Ed Martin was spit on by a psychotic lib during our interview...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
FILE - Ed Martin speaks at an event hosted by Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., at the Capitol in Washington, June 13, 2023. (AP Photo/Amanda Andrade-Rhoades, File)

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) An unhinged woman spat on Ed Martin, the acting U.S. attorney for the District of Columbia, while he was being interviewed by Newsmax. 

The assault began with a verbal tirade and quickly escalated when the unidentified woman approached Martin, spat on him and called him a “disgusting man.” The assault was caught live on air. 

Martin, stunned by the seemingly unprovoked ambush, responded, “Woah,” as Newsmax abruptly cut the interview. 

“This afternoon acting DC US Atty Ed Martin was spit on by a psychotic lib during our interview,” Newsmax host Rob Schmitt posted on X. “Hope she’s ready for a nice stretch in jail.” 

The DOJ is likely investigating the incident, as assaulting a federal official is a crime. Attorney General Pam Bondi has also made clear that any act of intimidation against Trump officials will not be tolerated. 

The attack came just as President Donald Trump announced he was withdrawing Martin as his nominee to permanently lead the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia. 

Martin’s nomination was derailed by Senate opposition, with Sen. Thom Tillis, R-N.C., objecting to Martin’s unapologetic defense of Jan. 6 defendants. 

Martin’s interim role ends in May.  

Meanwhile, Trump announced Thursday that he tapped Judge Jeanine Pirro as Martin’s replacement. Martin will serve as associate attorney general and pardon attorney.

Pirro, known for her no-nonsense commentary on Fox News’s The Five, served as Westchester County district attorney from 1994 to 2005. She previously served as a county judge. 

She also ran for U.S. Senate against Hillary Clinton in 2006 and later for New York attorney general against Andrew Cuomo, the would-be governor. 

