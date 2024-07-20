Quantcast
Saturday, July 20, 2024

Leftist Subway Employee Refuses to Serve Preacher Who Wore Anti-LGBT T-Shirt

'Oh, H*ll no, I'm not serving these guys...'

Posted by Dmytro "Henry" Aleksandrov
Subway
Subway / IMAGE: Milad POV via YouTube

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) A Christian street preacher claimed that a leftist Subway employee in Wisconsin denied him service because he was wearing a T-shirt that declared homosexuality a sin and referenced Romans 1.

Rich Penkoski, who leads the online ministry Warriors for Christ, told The Christian Post that he is considering filing a lawsuit against the company after one of its employees recently refused him service at one of Subway’s locations in Waunakee, Wisc.

The footage of the viral incident showed an employee admitting that she was refusing to serve Penkoski for reasons she described as “a personal matter.”

“We walked in, and I heard the girl with the red hair in that video say, ‘Oh, H*ll no, I’m not serving these guys.’ And there was a customer in front of us, and she said to him, ‘Are you with these gentlemen?’ He looked back at us and goes, ‘I’m not sure these are gentlemen.’ So I took out my phone and I told the pastor sitting next to me; I said, ‘They just refused service to us!'” Penkoski said.

The Subway employee admitted that the preacher’s T-shirt was why she refused to serve him. The video didn’t show what the T-shirt said, but Penkoski told the Post that it said “homo-sex is sin” and listed “Romans 1” beneath it.

Penkoski, who was traveling with other pastors after preaching outside the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, said that what happened inside the Subway restaurant is a clear example of a double standard when it comes to denying service because the standard is only applied to the people who oppose LGBT ideology.

“[If] somebody walked in and said, ‘Oh, I’m gay or whatever,’ and I said, ‘Nope, I’m not serving you,’ this would be all over the place, and I’d be fired, or I’d be getting sued. But these LGBT people are so emboldened that they think just because they’re either gay or gay allies, they can say and do whatever they want,” he said.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Far-Left, Anti-Trump Show Forced to Add Warning to Assassination Episode
Next article
Zuckerberg Calls Trump ‘Fight’ Pic ‘Most Badass’ after Thwarting His Election

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com