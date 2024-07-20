Quantcast
Saturday, July 20, 2024

Far-Left, Anti-Trump Show Forced to Add Warning to Assassination Episode

'This episode contains scenes of fictional political violence. Any similarities to recent events are completely coincidental and unintentional...'

Posted by Dmytro "Henry" Aleksandrov
The logo of the woke show The Boys / PHOTO via Twitter

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) The creators of the far-left Amazon Prime TV series The Boys, who have been portraying conservatives, Christians and Donald Trump supporters in a negative light, were forced to add a content warning to the season 4 finale, which premiered on July 18, 2024, after Trump was almost assassinated on July 13, 2024.  

“This episode contains scenes of fictional political violence. Any similarities to recent events are completely coincidental and unintentional. Prime Video, Amazon MGM Studios, Sony Pictures Television and the producers of The Boys oppose, in the strongest terms, real-world violence of any kind,” the update at the start of the episode stated, according to the Daily Wire.

The creators shared a similar message on the show’s official Instagram account, saying it “is a fictitious series filmed in 2023, and any scene or plotline similarities to these real-world events are coincidental and unintentional.”

The episode’s original title was “Assassination Run.” After the assassination attempt, the title was changed to “Season Four Finale.”

The latest season of the show included an ongoing storyline about the planned assassination of President-Elect of the United States Robert Singer.

“It’s January 6th, and Congress has certified the election results to officially make Bob Singer President and Victoria Neuman his VP. Meanwhile, The Boys try to protect Singer from assassination, not realizing that the assassin is closer than they think,” the finale’s episode description said.

However, PJ Media said that, despite these minor changes, it is still possible to see how much the writers of the show hate Trump, clearly using the show and Homelander, the evil version of Superman who espouses “Trump’s” rhetoric, to portray the Republican as a fascist dictator.

“It’s clear to see this is a deranged version of President Trump in the heads of the writers; they view him as a complete monster who has to be removed. By showing Homelander, the Trump stand-in character, creating an army and rounding up dissenters, as well as showing a president arrested for ordering the assassination of a rival, it’s clear this show intended to push this hateful vision of Trump on the show’s viewers,” the news source reported.

