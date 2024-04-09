Quantcast
Leftist Columnist Claims ‘MAGA Rage’ Is Behind NYC Women Being Punched In The Face

'Unleashed by Donald Trump and the MAGA movement, there's an upswell of loud male entitlement shouting at us from every corner...'

New York City
New York City skyline / PHOTO: ALAMY via The Center Square

(Headline USA) A columnist for Salon claimed this week that “MAGA rage” is behind a violent trend of men in New York City randomly punching white women in the face.

In her article published Monday, Amanda Marcotte claimed the same “misogyny” behind support for former President Donald Trump is behind the sporadic attacks on women, many of which have been traced back to the same man, Skiboky Stora. There are three other suspects as well, according to New York police.

Marcotte interviewed six of the female victims, writing, “These stories resonate, as well, because the nation is having a moment of increasingly unhinged male fury at women for daring to have lives that are centered around something other than catering to a man’s every whim. Unleashed by Donald Trump and the MAGA movement, there’s an upswell of loud male entitlement shouting at us from every corner.”

She went on to cite Jordan Peterson, Ben Shapiro, “trade wives,” and NFL fans who dislike Taylor Swift as other examples of this “MAGA rage” against women.

Critics were quick to blast the leftist writer, pointing out that the suspects accused of attacking the women have been repeat criminals.

“Actually, drug-crazed and violent criminals target people who can’t fight back, and that’s usually unarmed women. We can fix the problem by locking these men in prison or psych wards. It’s really that simple, and doesn’t require a ninth-grade feminist think piece in Salon,” replied New York City Councilwoman Vickie Paladino.

Marcotte, however, dismissed the criticism, insisting that it proved she was right all along.

“Man, I knew this article was super true when I wrote it, but the hateful emails MAGA men are sending doubly prove it. Hit dogs, as they say, holler,” she wrote on X. “Oh men, just know that your angry emails are going unread.”

