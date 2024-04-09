Quantcast
Tuesday, April 9, 2024

WATCH: Self-Purported CIA Agent Says 20 FBI Agents Were in Jan. 6 Crowd

'Some would call that entrapment, it’s a fine line. We get really close. As close as we can...'

Posted by Ken Silva

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) A group called “Sound Investigations” released a video Tuesday of an undercover reporter talking to a self-purported CIA “contracting officer” and former FBI agent, who said that the bureau had at least 20 undercover agents in the Capitol Hill protest crowd on Jan. 6, 2021.

The man in the video was identified as Gavin O’Blennis, who claimed to be a former FBI agent and current CIA officer. Appearing to be on a date with the undercover reporter—much like how Project Veritas founder James O’Keefe scored many of his scoops—O’Blennis described how the FBI can entrap people it doesn’t like, including supporters of Infowars host Alex Jones.

“You can kind of put anyone in jail if you know what to do,” he said, prompting the reporter to ask, “How?”

“You set them up,” O’Blennis explained. “You create the situation to where they have no choice but to act on their impulse. And once they act on that impulse… Some would call that entrapment, it’s a fine line. We get really close. As close as we can … We call it a ‘nudge,’” he said.

O’Blennis also claimed that there were at least 20 FBI agents in the Jan. 6 crowd. He said he knows some of the agents, who now also work for the CIA.

O’Blennis didn’t describe the Jan. 6 agents as being part of an entrapment operation. Rather, they were there for crowd control, he said.

“There wasn’t enough … They maybe had 20. You needed 1,000 to control that crowd,” he said, adding, “That’s also Capitol Police jurisdiction. They’re in charge.”

O’Blennis’s claims caused a stir online. Observers soon found that his LinkedIn profile says he works for Homeland Security as an immigration services analyst—raising the question of whether he was lying to the undercover reporter, or if he really is a CIA operative.

While O’Blennis claimed that there were about 20 undercover FBI agents in the Jan. 6 crowd, Rep. Clay Higgins, R-La., has claimed to have seen evidence of as many of 200.

“They had, I suspect, over 200 agents embedded in the crowd, including agents—or as they would call it, human assets—inside the Capitol dressed as Trump supporters before the door was opened,” Higgins told Newsmax last November.

“Beyond that, the FBI had infiltrated online chat groups and websites and social media accounts across the country, with any group that was discussing objections to COVID oppression. The FBI effectively infiltrated those groups,” he said.

“When you track the text threads and the communications within those groups, and you find the origins of suggestions of potential violence or an act of occupation of the Capitol, you’ll find those messages were led by members of the groups that ended up being the FBI agents who infiltrated the group.”

Higgins has yet to produce evidence for his claims, but there is plenty of evidence that informants participated in the Jan. 6 event.

One such informant who stormed the Capitol was recently given “time served” for a felony gun charge due to his infiltration of the Proud Boys ahead of Jan. 6.

“He has changed his thinking and actually worked as a paid FBI informant who infiltrated the Charlotte chapter of the Proud Boys and gave agents valuable information about the organization,” the Capitol-storming informant’s lawyer said in a separate case in September, pleading for a lenient sentence.

During the Proud Boys sedition trial, the DOJ disclosed at least another 10 to 12 undercover DC Metropolitan Police Department officers who participated in Jan. 6.

The defense in that case estimated that there were at least 50 law enforcement assets in the Jan. 6 crowd, adding that “there are reasons to suspect the true number [of informants] is higher.”

Most FBI offices involved in the Jan. 6 investigation don’t even know how many informants were in the crowd, according to FBI whistleblower George Hill, who alleged in May that officials in DC withheld such information from other offices.

Ken Silva is a staff writer at Headline USA. Follow him at twitter.com/jd_cashless.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Leftist Columnist Claims ‘MAGA Rage’ Is Behind NYC Women Being Punched In The Face

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com