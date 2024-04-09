WATCH: Self-Purported CIA Agent Says 20 FBI Agents Were in Jan. 6 Crowd

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) A group called “Sound Investigations” released a video Tuesday of an undercover reporter talking to a self-purported CIA “contracting officer” and former FBI agent, who said that the bureau had at least 20 undercover agents in the Capitol Hill protest crowd on Jan. 6, 2021.

The man in the video was identified as Gavin O’Blennis, who claimed to be a former FBI agent and current CIA officer. Appearing to be on a date with the undercover reporter—much like how Project Veritas founder James O’Keefe scored many of his scoops—O’Blennis described how the FBI can entrap people it doesn’t like, including supporters of Infowars host Alex Jones.

“You can kind of put anyone in jail if you know what to do,” he said, prompting the reporter to ask, “How?”

“You set them up,” O’Blennis explained. “You create the situation to where they have no choice but to act on their impulse. And once they act on that impulse… Some would call that entrapment, it’s a fine line. We get really close. As close as we can … We call it a ‘nudge,’” he said.

O’Blennis also claimed that there were at least 20 FBI agents in the Jan. 6 crowd. He said he knows some of the agents, who now also work for the CIA.

O’Blennis didn’t describe the Jan. 6 agents as being part of an entrapment operation. Rather, they were there for crowd control, he said.

“There wasn’t enough … They maybe had 20. You needed 1,000 to control that crowd,” he said, adding, “That’s also Capitol Police jurisdiction. They’re in charge.”

O’Blennis’s claims caused a stir online. Observers soon found that his LinkedIn profile says he works for Homeland Security as an immigration services analyst—raising the question of whether he was lying to the undercover reporter, or if he really is a CIA operative.

COVER? Is Gavin O'Blennis' job as a low-level Immigration Services Analyst cover for a position as a procurement officer at the CIA or is Gavin lying to impress men he wants to sleep with? pic.twitter.com/EGeoIRRo60 — @amuse (@amuse) April 9, 2024

While O’Blennis claimed that there were about 20 undercover FBI agents in the Jan. 6 crowd, Rep. Clay Higgins, R-La., has claimed to have seen evidence of as many of 200.

“They had, I suspect, over 200 agents embedded in the crowd, including agents—or as they would call it, human assets—inside the Capitol dressed as Trump supporters before the door was opened,” Higgins told Newsmax last November.

“Beyond that, the FBI had infiltrated online chat groups and websites and social media accounts across the country, with any group that was discussing objections to COVID oppression. The FBI effectively infiltrated those groups,” he said.

“When you track the text threads and the communications within those groups, and you find the origins of suggestions of potential violence or an act of occupation of the Capitol, you’ll find those messages were led by members of the groups that ended up being the FBI agents who infiltrated the group.”

Higgins has yet to produce evidence for his claims, but there is plenty of evidence that informants participated in the Jan. 6 event.

One such informant who stormed the Capitol was recently given “time served” for a felony gun charge due to his infiltration of the Proud Boys ahead of Jan. 6.

“He has changed his thinking and actually worked as a paid FBI informant who infiltrated the Charlotte chapter of the Proud Boys and gave agents valuable information about the organization,” the Capitol-storming informant’s lawyer said in a separate case in September, pleading for a lenient sentence.

During the Proud Boys sedition trial, the DOJ disclosed at least another 10 to 12 undercover DC Metropolitan Police Department officers who participated in Jan. 6.

The defense in that case estimated that there were at least 50 law enforcement assets in the Jan. 6 crowd, adding that “there are reasons to suspect the true number [of informants] is higher.”

Most FBI offices involved in the Jan. 6 investigation don’t even know how many informants were in the crowd, according to FBI whistleblower George Hill, who alleged in May that officials in DC withheld such information from other offices.

Ken Silva is a staff writer at Headline USA. Follow him at twitter.com/jd_cashless.