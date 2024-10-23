Dems Start Thinking Biden Was Better than Kamala

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) Democrats knew that a senile and old Joe Biden would not be able to beat Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump, so they orchestrated a coup and replaced him with Kamala Harris. Despite people voting for Biden during the primary election, Harris became the Democratic presidential nominee.

Now, after witnessing the disastrous Harris campaign and Trump skyrocketing in popularity among Americans nationwide, the same Democrats are questioning their decision, suggesting that Biden was a better candidate.

“No matter who wins, we have to ask: Would President Biden have been a better candidate and choice despite suffering from the effects of age and 81 years?” Harlan Ullman of The Hill wrote. “Further, suppose that the disastrous June 27 debate with Trump had not taken place, or that Biden had been firing on all cylinders that night. Would Biden have been forced to withdraw? And whether Harris loses or wins, some will ask whether Biden might still have been a better candidate.”

Ullman then pointed out that Trump is a successful entertainer who “seems to have unlimited endurance,” which people love, but Harris doesn’t have it.

Some conservatives on Twitter responded to whether Biden would’ve been a better candidate by citing Polymarket data.

It would appear so!

“Sh** his pants on the debate stage and still polling better than Kamala. True story, Joe!” @TheOnlyDSC wrote.

"Shid his pants on the debate stage and still polling better than Kamala. True story, Joe!"

Others mocked Democrats for their decision to replace Biden with Harris in hopes of a positive result.

I'm still laughing at this headline. Even the guy with dementia who can't control his bowels is a better candidate than Kamala Harris.

Hot Air reported that the news came after it was discovered that Trump could win Wisconsin, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Ohio.

As a result, Senate Democrats decided to distance themselves from the Democratic Party in general and Harris in particular. One of those people was Sen. Bob Casey, D-Pa.

“There’s no party affiliation in Casey ads. I don’t recall seeing any that say ‘Democrat’ or anything like that. He’s running as an incumbent on his own record,” Berwood Yost, the Center for Public Opinion Research director at Franklin & Marshall College, told The Hill. “He’s trying to distance himself a little bit from an administration that is viewed negatively by the most part. He doesn’t want to be tied to that either through Biden or Harris.”

Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Wisc., also distanced herself from Biden and Harris.