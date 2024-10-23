Quantcast
Tuesday, October 22, 2024

Dems Start Thinking Biden Was Better than Kamala

'Sh** his pants on the debate stage and still polling better than Kamala. True story, Joe!'

Posted by Dmytro "Henry" Aleksandrov
Biden and Harris
Joe Biden and Kamala Harris / PHOTO: AP

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) Democrats knew that a senile and old Joe Biden would not be able to beat Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump, so they orchestrated a coup and replaced him with Kamala Harris. Despite people voting for Biden during the primary election, Harris became the Democratic presidential nominee.

Now, after witnessing the disastrous Harris campaign and Trump skyrocketing in popularity among Americans nationwide, the same Democrats are questioning their decision, suggesting that Biden was a better candidate.

“No matter who wins, we have to ask: Would President Biden have been a better candidate and choice despite suffering from the effects of age and 81 years?” Harlan Ullman of The Hill wrote. “Further, suppose that the disastrous June 27 debate with Trump had not taken place, or that Biden had been firing on all cylinders that night. Would Biden have been forced to withdraw? And whether Harris loses or wins, some will ask whether Biden might still have been a better candidate.”

Ullman then pointed out that Trump is a successful entertainer who “seems to have unlimited endurance,” which people love, but Harris doesn’t have it.

Some conservatives on Twitter responded to whether Biden would’ve been a better candidate by citing Polymarket data.

“Sh** his pants on the debate stage and still polling better than Kamala. True story, Joe!” @TheOnlyDSC wrote.

Others mocked Democrats for their decision to replace Biden with Harris in hopes of a positive result.

Hot Air reported that the news came after it was discovered that Trump could win Wisconsin, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Ohio.

As a result, Senate Democrats decided to distance themselves from the Democratic Party in general and Harris in particular. One of those people was Sen. Bob Casey, D-Pa.

“There’s no party affiliation in Casey ads. I don’t recall seeing any that say ‘Democrat’ or anything like that. He’s running as an incumbent on his own record,” Berwood Yost, the Center for Public Opinion Research director at Franklin & Marshall College, told The Hill. “He’s trying to distance himself a little bit from an administration that is viewed negatively by the most part. He doesn’t want to be tied to that either through Biden or Harris.”

Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Wisc., also distanced herself from Biden and Harris.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
LA Times, Largest Kamala Hometown Paper, Refuses to Endorse Her
Next article
Trump May Sue CBS If Network Doesn’t Release Full Interview Transcript

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com