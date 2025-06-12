Wednesday, June 11, 2025

LA Mayor Urges Residents to Scrub Anti-ICE Damage Before World Cup

'We are just one year away from the World Cup...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Democrat Rep. Karen Bass
L.A. Democrat Mayor Karen Bass / PHOTO: AP

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass on Tuesday begged residents to help the city clean up as anti-ICE rioters left downtown stained by graffiti and vandalism. She urged them to act fast, citing the looming 2026 World Cup. 

“The extensive vandalism downtown, especially of the graffiti that is just blanketing a number of blocks, has been extensive. We are just one year away from the World Cup,” Bass said at a press conference. 

“This is about beautifying our city and bringing our city together, and so I am calling on business leaders, community leaders, faith leaders to come together downtown in the next few days to talk about how we are going to clean up the city,” she added. 

Instead of holding the rioters accountable, Bass called on local businesses and constituents to help scrub the streets. She continued, “Obviously, city workers are already out there removing the graffiti, but this is so extensive, it’s going to take community-wide involvement.” 

The mayor’s pleas came just a day after she issued an emergency declaration in response to what Democrats call “peaceful” protests. Her order imposed a nightly curfew from 8:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. as looting, vandalism and general unrest escalated. 

Bass’s latest scramble followed her attempt to paper over Los Angeles’s crime-ridden image ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Back in April, she launched “Shine LA,” a cleanup initiative involving mulching, tree maintenance, litter pickup and community gardening.  

“We had launched a program called Shine LA a couple of months ago in preparation for the World Cup, and now we are called on to direct that city-wide,” she warned on Tuesday. “We need people from all over the city to come to downtown and to help with this effort.” 

The 2026 FIFA World Cup is set to kick off on June 12, 2026. 

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Chicago Mayor: Trump Administration Looks Like a Confederate Civil War Victory
Next article
David Hogg Won’t Try to Keep His DNC Role amid Dispute over Democratic Primaries

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com