Chicago Mayor: Trump Administration Looks Like a Confederate Civil War Victory

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson claimed on Wednesday that the Trump administration resembles what the U.S. would look like if the Confederacy had won the Civil War.

Johnson made the comparison at a Wednesday press conference when asked about residents allegedly being “afraid” to step outside amid looming immigration enforcement.

“Look, I remember a few standups ago, when I talked about what terrorism looks like, this is it,” Johnson said. “There should be no question to what our country would look like had the Confederacy won. We’re seeing it on full display and there’s no art form in this.”

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson says that America under President Trump is “what our country would look like if the Confederacy won.” If the Confederacy had won then Johnson wouldn’t have the right to vote. Also, the Confederates were Democrats. pic.twitter.com/THBnvPQVP6 — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) June 11, 2025

The Civil War analogy wasn’t the only thing Johnson appeared to fumble. The mayor also claimed there are no “checks and balances” in the country.

“This is literally just using the power of the federal apparatus to insert its will on whomever… Right now, in our country, there’s no check and balance [sic]; it doesn’t exist right now,” Johnson claimed.

Johnson’s remarks ignore the political reality of the 2024 presidential election. Trump may face little opposition from Congress as both chambers are now controlled by Republicans. Democrats, in contrast, were reduced to minority status after Trump’s landslide victory.

House Speaker Mike Johnson and Senate Majority Leader John Thune back Trump’s agenda. The courts, however, have repeatedly blocked his administration’s actions with injunctions, at times drawing the ire of the Supreme Court.

Johnson accused House Speaker Mike Johnson of cowardice, claiming he “won’t even raise his voice.”

“These individuals are cowards. They are hypocrites. They’re dangerous. There’s one branch of government, right now… He has taken over the courts… the, the, the… the Congress says nothing.”

President Abraham Lincoln was a Republican.