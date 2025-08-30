Saturday, August 30, 2025

Bill Clinton Spotted Carrying Heart Emergency Device

The images come amid growing worries about Bill’s heart complications...

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Ukrainian first lady Olena Zelenska flanked by Bill and Hillary Clinton (photo: AP); "spirit cooking" photo: Sean Kelly Gallery via New York Times; graphic by Ben Sellers, Headline USA

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Former President Bill Clinton and his wife Hillary, the twice-failed presidential candidate, were spotted Thursday carrying a defibrillator bag, raising renewed concerns about the former president’s health.

The Clintons were boarding a private plane while carrying what the New York Post identified as a “Propaq MD Air Medical Bag” — a monitor and defibrillator used in the event of emergencies.

The images come amid growing worries about Bill’s heart complications. He underwent a quadruple bypass in 2004, just three years after leaving the White House.

Doctors at the time said he had avoided a catastrophic heart attack, according to the Post.

A year later, he was hospitalized to repair a collapsed lung caused by scar tissue following the bypass.

In June, Clinton was compared to former President Joe Biden after being seen stumbling ahead of a book event in New York City. Clinton is 79 years old, three years younger than Biden.

Clinton’s health is not the only issue regaining national attention. His ties to the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein have again made headlines.

Most recently, he faced scrutiny after the Clinton Foundation lauded former Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell years after she was mentioned in lawsuits against Epstein.

In his 2024 memoir, Clinton denied knowledge of Epstein’s sex abuse while admitting he used Epstein’s private jet.

“The bottom line is, even though it allowed me to visit the work of my foundation, traveling on Epstein’s plane was not worth the years of questioning afterward. I wish I had never met him,” he wrote, as quoted by the Post.

 

