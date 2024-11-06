Quantcast
Wednesday, November 6, 2024

‘They May Not Want To Hear That’: Kevin O’Leary Says Harris Losing Will ‘Be Good’ For Democrats

'You don't bring a quarterback in who's never, ever, ever won any game anywhere. You run a process. And they missed that opportunity...'

Posted by Julianna Frieman
Kevin O'Leary
Kevin O'Leary / IMAGE: Fox Business via YouTube

(Julianna FriemanHeadline USA) Shark Tank investor Kevin O’Leary said Vice President Kamala Harris losing the election will be “good” for the Democratic Party on Tuesday before the 2024 election was called for Republican President-elect Donald Trump.

As Trump took an apparent lead in key battleground states around 11 p.m.—just around the time Harris campaign chair Jen O’Malley Dillon urged staffers to “get some sleep”—O’Leary said on Fox News that election night could be “the greatest night the Democratic Party can ever have if they lose.”

O’Leary recalled being “very troubled” on July 21 when President Joe Biden dropped his reelection bid and endorsed Harris, who the Democrats unquestionably rallied behind as their 2024 candidate without undergoing a democratic progress.

“The analogy is easy to a Super Bowl. You arrive at the Super Bowl game—and by any measure, this is the Super Bowl of global politics, the presidential race,” O’Leary said. “Your quarterback, Biden, is injured. He’s taken out of the game.”

“You don’t bring a quarterback in who’s never, ever, ever won any game anywhere. You run a process. And they missed that opportunity,” he said.

The Shark Tank investor said Democrats have a chance to truly refresh and reevaluate in what was at his time of speaking the prospective upcoming four years of the second Trump administration.

“They get to reboot. They get to go back to the center. They get to scratch this whole thing,” O’Leary said, noting the influences of former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Chuck Schumer could be nullified.

He added the loss would also the party to regroup.

“It would be good for them to lose tonight. It would reset and reboot and get that party back to the center,” he added. “It would be good for them. They may not want to hear that.”

Julianna Frieman is a freelance writer published by the Daily Caller, Headline USA, The Federalist, and The American Spectator. Follow her on Twitter at @JuliannaFrieman.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
‘Holy Smokes!’: CNN Host Stunned as Kamala Harris Fails to Outperform Biden in One County
Next article
No Discipline for FBI Official Who Sexually Harassed Employees

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com