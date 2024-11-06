‘They May Not Want To Hear That’: Kevin O’Leary Says Harris Losing Will ‘Be Good’ For Democrats

(Julianna Frieman, Headline USA) Shark Tank investor Kevin O’Leary said Vice President Kamala Harris losing the election will be “good” for the Democratic Party on Tuesday before the 2024 election was called for Republican President-elect Donald Trump.

As Trump took an apparent lead in key battleground states around 11 p.m.—just around the time Harris campaign chair Jen O’Malley Dillon urged staffers to “get some sleep”—O’Leary said on Fox News that election night could be “the greatest night the Democratic Party can ever have if they lose.”

O’Leary recalled being “very troubled” on July 21 when President Joe Biden dropped his reelection bid and endorsed Harris, who the Democrats unquestionably rallied behind as their 2024 candidate without undergoing a democratic progress.

“The analogy is easy to a Super Bowl. You arrive at the Super Bowl game—and by any measure, this is the Super Bowl of global politics, the presidential race,” O’Leary said. “Your quarterback, Biden, is injured. He’s taken out of the game.”

“You don’t bring a quarterback in who’s never, ever, ever won any game anywhere. You run a process. And they missed that opportunity,” he said.

Holy smokes! Kevin O'Leary just said that Nancy Pelosi's and Chuck Schumer's gripping influence on the Democratic party is GONE after this election. “The influences of a Schumer or a Pelosi or a movie star or an Obama deciding to anoint somebody—those guys are gone. In four… pic.twitter.com/0QCxmI0Iyo — The Vigilant Fox 🦊 (@VigilantFox) November 6, 2024

The Shark Tank investor said Democrats have a chance to truly refresh and reevaluate in what was at his time of speaking the prospective upcoming four years of the second Trump administration.

“They get to reboot. They get to go back to the center. They get to scratch this whole thing,” O’Leary said, noting the influences of former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Chuck Schumer could be nullified.

He added the loss would also the party to regroup.

“It would be good for them to lose tonight. It would reset and reboot and get that party back to the center,” he added. “It would be good for them. They may not want to hear that.”

Julianna Frieman is a freelance writer published by the Daily Caller, Headline USA, The Federalist, and The American Spectator. Follow her on Twitter at @JuliannaFrieman.