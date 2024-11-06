Quantcast
Wednesday, November 6, 2024

‘Holy Smokes!’: CNN Host Stunned as Kamala Harris Fails to Outperform Biden in One County

'So you asked, are there any places where the vice president is overperforming Joe Biden in 2020. So, we can show you that as well, just bring that out here...'

Posted by Julianna Frieman
Jake Tapper and John King
Jake Tapper and John King / IMAGE: @libsoftiktok via Twitter

(Julianna FriemanHeadline USA) CNN host Jake Tapper was visibly stunned early Wednesday as he was told Vice President Kamala Harris failed to outperform President Joe Biden’s 2020 election results in a single state.

Standing in front of CNN’s election break down board, Tapper asked CNN chief national correspondent John King to show him any county in which Harris bested the president’s final vote count. King clicked out of Bucks County, Pennsylvania and revealed the entire 2020 electoral map.

“So you asked, are there any places where the vice president is overperforming Joe Biden in 2020. So, we can show you that as well, just bring that out here,” King told the CNN host as he changed the settings on the board to show any county in which Harris “outperforms Biden 2020 by 3% or more.”

The electoral map turned entirely gray, revealed that Harried failed to overcome Biden’s performance in any county and their time of reporting.

“Holy smokes!” Tapper exclaimed.

King told Tapper to wait for one graphic to fade off the screen, thinking there might be some county on the East Coast that was obscured. However, the entire map remained.

“Literally nothing?” a surprised Tapper asked.

“Literally nothing,” King confirmed.

“Not one county?” Tapper, still aghast by Harris’s lack of support, said.

Republican President-elect Donald Trump soundly defeated Harris early Wednesday, with Fox News being among the first to call the result when he surged ahead in Pennsylvania and Wisconsin before 2 a.m.

The former president won all seven battleground states, including Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, North Carolina, Nevada, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. For the first time ever, Trump also won the popular vote and both chambers of Congress.

Julianna Frieman is a freelance writer published by the Daily Caller, Headline USA, The Federalist, and The American Spectator. Follow her on Twitter at @JuliannaFrieman.

