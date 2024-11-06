No Discipline for FBI Official Who Sexually Harassed Employees

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) The DOJ Inspector General released a report Wednesday about an FBI Assistant Special Agent in Charge who was found to have sexually harassed his subordinates, discriminated against a disabled job applicant, and lacked candor during the DOJ-OIG’s investigation.

Despite all that, the FBI ASAC appears to still be with the bureau. Indeed, DOJ-OIG reports typically state when an FBI employee retires during an investigation, but Wednesday’s report doesn’t mention anything to that effect. The report does specify that the ASAC’s boss retired during the DOJ-OIG investigation for failing to report the sexual-harassment complaints.

“The OIG substantiated the allegations that the ASAC sexually harassed an FBI employee, harassed a second FBI employee, discriminated against an applicant to the FBI based on the applicant’s disability, and lacked candor with the OIG, in violation of FBI policy. The OIG also substantiated the allegations that the [Special Agent in Charge] failed to properly report harassment allegations to FBI INSD, in violation of FBI policy,” the DOJ-OIG report said.

“Criminal prosecution of the ASAC was declined. The SAC retired from the FBI prior to the OIG opening this investigation. The OIG has completed its investigation and is providing this report to the FBI for appropriate action,” it added.

The FBI didn’t respond to a Headline USA email query about whether the ASAC is indeed still working, or whether the official is being disciplined at all.

Wednesday’s DOJ-OIG findings follows a similar report from September, when the inspector general found that another ASAC sexually harassed an FBI special agent, made racially insensitive remarks to an FBI investigative analyst, and then threatened his subordinates with retaliation if they complained. In that case, the ASAC retired during the investigation.

Headline USA also exclusively obtained a DOJ-OIG report earlier this year about Jeffrey Sallet, the former third-in-charge at the FBI. According to that report, Sallet made lewd comments during the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol Hill uprising, and he invited a colleague to join the “harem” of his Texas oil billionaire friend—along with other instances of misconduct.

Like the unnamed ASAC in September’s report, Sallet retired amidst the DOJ-OIG investigation.

Ken Silva is a staff writer at Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/jd_cashless.