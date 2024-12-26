Force Behind ‘Donald J Trump Avenue’ to Help Take Back the Panama Canal

(Julianna Frieman, Headline USA) The commissioner who spearheaded the creation of “Donald J. Trump Avenue” in Miami-Dade County, Florida received the Christmas gift of a lifetime on Wednesday: a position in the incoming Trump administration.

President-elect Donald Trump announced his intent to appoint Commissioner Kevin Marino Cabrera as Ambassador to the Republic of Panama amid his ongoing efforts to disentangle the Panama Canal from China.

“I am pleased to announce that Kevin Marino Cabrera will serve as the United States Ambassador to the Republic of Panama, a Country that is ripping us off on the Panama Canal, far beyond their wildest dreams,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

On Saturday, Trump slammed Panama for its continuous “rip-off” of the U.S. with expensive charges levied on the use of its canal.

The crucial shipping route belonged to the U.S. until former President Jimmy Carter “foolishly” gave it to Panama in 1977.

Trump noted Saturday that Panama Canal was given “as a token of cooperation” with the U.S., adding that he will demand its return if the country continues to take advantage of Americans.

Cabrera led the charge to rename Palm Avenue as “Donald J. Trump Avenue” in a move described by the Miami Herald to be an attempt to get a position in the second Trump administration. With the support of multiple Democrat commissioners, the City of Hialeah approved the initiative to honor Trump’s legacy.

President Donald J. Trump Avenue is official in Miami-Dade County! Today, we ratified the City of Hialeah’s initiative to honor President Trump’s legacy of championing freedom and opportunity by co-designating Palm Avenue—a vital artery in our community—as "President Donald J.… pic.twitter.com/27AECJ6qTB — Commissioner Kevin Marino Cabrera (@KMCabreraFL) December 3, 2024

“Kevin is a fierce fighter for America First principles. As a Miami-Dade County Commissioner, and Vice Chairman of the International Trade Consortium, he has been instrumental in driving Economic growth, and fostering International partnerships,” Trump wrote in his Christmas Day announcement. “In 2020, Kevin did an incredible job as my Florida State Director and, this year, advanced our MAGA Agenda as a Member of the RNC Platform Committee.”

The president-elect added, “Few understand Latin American politics as well as Kevin – He will do a FANTASTIC job representing our Nation’s interests in Panama!”

Cabrera responded to Trump’s nomination with a post on X.

Thank you, President Trump! 🇺🇸 I’m humbled and honored by your nomination to serve as the U.S. Ambassador to Panama. Let’s get to work! pic.twitter.com/p1N8v3YYLJ — Commissioner Kevin Marino Cabrera (@KMCabreraFL) December 25, 2024

“Thank you, President Trump!” Cabrera wrote with an American flag emoji. “I’m humbled and honored by your nomination to serve as the U.S. Ambassador to Panama. Let’s get to work!”

Julianna Frieman is a freelance writer published by the Daily Caller, Headline USA, The Federalist, and The American Spectator. Follow her on Twitter at @JuliannaFrieman.