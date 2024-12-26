Here’s Who Trump Told to ‘Go to Hell’ on Christmas

(Julianna Frieman, Headline USA) As part of his Christmas Day message Wednesday, President-elect Donald Trump told the 37 death row inmates President Joe Biden spared the lives of to “go to Hell.”

Trump refused to wish a Merry Christmas to the 37 out of 40 murderers and rapists who Biden saved from the death penalty and instead sentenced to life in prison.

“To the 37 most violent criminals, who killed, raped, and plundered like virtually no one before them, but were just given, incredibly, a pardon by Sleepy Joe Biden,” Trump wrote on Truth Social. “I refuse to wish Merry Christmas to those lucky ‘souls’ but, instead, will say, GO TO HELL!”

Trump’s condemnation of Biden scrapping the death penalty for dozens of ruthless criminals came after the Republican issued personalized season’s greetings to China, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Greenland.

“Merry Christmas to all, including to the wonderful soldiers of China, who are lovingly, but illegally, operating the Panama Canal (where we lost 38,000 people in its building 110 years ago), always making certain that the United States puts in Billions of Dollars in ‘repair’ money, but will have absolutely nothing to say about ‘anything,’” Trump began.

Trump continued by taking aim at Trudeau, who he has trolled for weeks amid threats of U.S. tariffs on Canada if the country persists in violating American interests.

The president-elect wrote, “Also, to Governor Justin Trudeau of Canada, whose Citizens’ Taxes are far too high, but if Canada was to become our 51st State, their Taxes would be cut by more than 60%, their businesses would immediately double in size, and they would be militarily protected like no other Country anywhere in the World.”

To Greenland, Trump added, “Likewise, to the people of Greenland, which is needed by the United States for National Security purposes and, who want the U.S. to be there, and we will!”

Trump wished a Merry Christmas to the “Radical Left Lunatics,” the same language he used in his Thanksgiving Day wish to Democrats.

“We had the Greatest Election in the History of our Country, a bright light is now shining over the U.S.A. and, in 26 days, we will, MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN. MERRY CHRISTMAS!” Trump said at the end of his second post.

Julianna Frieman is a freelance writer published by the Daily Caller, Headline USA, The Federalist, and The American Spectator. Follow her on Twitter at @JuliannaFrieman.