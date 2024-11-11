Ramaswamy: Trump Admin May Backpedal on Accountability for Corrupt Lawfare Pushers

(Julianna Frieman, Headline USA) Former 2024 presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy suggested the incoming Trump administration may not go after political opponents with the same legal warfare tactics previously used against the president-elect.

Ramaswamy, a highly floated contender for a Cabinet position in President-elect Donald Trump’s incoming administration, punted on the concerns relayed by ABC This Week anchor Jonathan Karl that Mike Davis, a prospective attorney general appointee, would invite political prosecutions.

Although Karl acknowledged Davis said he was not interested in a role in the Trump administration, he read aloud a tweet from Davis saying he wanted to “legally, political, and financially” make Democrats pay for the lawfare they put Trump through.

Here's my current mood: I want to drag their dead political bodies through the streets, burn them, and throw them off the wall. (Legally, politically, and financially, of course.) — 🇺🇸 Mike Davis 🇺🇸 (@mrddmia) November 6, 2024

“The fact of the matter is, you haven’t heard that from Donald Trump,” Ramaswamy told the ABC host.

“And you could airlift any quote from a number of people on the left who aren’t very happy with the election result either but who aren’t going into the Harris-Biden administration in their trailing days either,” he continued. “What you’re hearing from Donald Trump is, he is going to be a president for all Americans.”

Ramaswamy said Trump was focused instead on “what makes people’s lives better” and urged Democrats to give him a chance to do so.

“All the talk of retribution, is that gone now?” Karl pressed, challenging Ramaswamy on his mentioning that Trump did not prosecute 2016 Democrat presidential nominee Hillary Clinton despite “lock her up” chants.

Trump has stated various times, “Success will be our retribution. Success will be our vengeance,” Ramaswamy reminded the ABC anchor.

“I do think that success is unifying,” Ramaswamy said.

“Nothing is going to unite this country more than economic growth,” he continued. “Nothing is going to unite this country more than people feeling like their wages are rising at a faster pace than prices, which hasn’t been the case for the past few years.”

Julianna Frieman is a freelance writer published by the Daily Caller, Headline USA, The Federalist, and The American Spectator. Follow her on Twitter at @JuliannaFrieman.