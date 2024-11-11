Quantcast
Monday, November 11, 2024

Left’s Infighting Escalates as Pelosi and Bernie Trade Jabs

'Guns, God and gays—that’s the way they say it...'

Posted by Contributing Author
Bernie Sanders
Bernie Sanders / PHOTO: AP

(Headline USA) Leftist infighting in the wake of Vice President Kamala Harris’s disastrous loss escalated this weekend, with former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., going after Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., for criticizing the party’s performance.

In a scathing letter posted the day after the election, Sanders blasted Democrats for “abandoning” working class Americans while President-elect Donald Trump made gains across all demographics.

“It should come as no great surprise that a Democratic Party which has abandoned working class people would find that the working class has abandoned them,” Sanders wrote.

“First, it was the white working class, and now it is Latino and Black workers as well,” he continued. “While the Democratic leadership defends the status quo, the American people are angry and want change. And they’re right.”

Pelosi lashed out in response, saying she didn’t “respect” Sanders’ criticism.

“I have a great deal of respect for him, for what he stands for, but I don’t respect him saying that the Democratic Party has abandoned the working-class families,” Pelosi told the New York Times. “That’s where we are.”

The former speaker then sniped that Harris “ran ahead of Bernie Sanders in Vermont.”

Pelosi also insisted that “cultural issues” were the reason Trump gained among working-class and minority voters.

“Guns, God and gays—that’s the way they say it,” she claimed.

Sanders, however, stood by his comments.

“Here’s the reality—the working class of this country is angry, and they have a reason to be angry,” Sanders told CNN on Sunday.

“We are living in an economy where the people on top are doing phenomenally well, while 60% of our people are living paycheck to paycheck,” he continued. “We need an agenda that says to the working class we’re going to take on these special interests and create and economy and a government that works for you.”

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Kamala Had to Pay Oprah, Other Celebrities for Campaign Appearances
Next article
Yale Psychiatrist Promotes Shunning Trump Voters During the Holidays

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com