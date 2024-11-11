Left’s Infighting Escalates as Pelosi and Bernie Trade Jabs

(Headline USA) Leftist infighting in the wake of Vice President Kamala Harris’s disastrous loss escalated this weekend, with former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., going after Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., for criticizing the party’s performance.

In a scathing letter posted the day after the election, Sanders blasted Democrats for “abandoning” working class Americans while President-elect Donald Trump made gains across all demographics.

It should come as no great surprise that a Democratic Party which has abandoned working class people would find that the working class has abandoned them. While the Democratic leadership defends the status quo, the American people are angry and want change. And they’re right. pic.twitter.com/lM2gSJmQFL — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) November 6, 2024

“It should come as no great surprise that a Democratic Party which has abandoned working class people would find that the working class has abandoned them,” Sanders wrote.

“First, it was the white working class, and now it is Latino and Black workers as well,” he continued. “While the Democratic leadership defends the status quo, the American people are angry and want change. And they’re right.”

Pelosi lashed out in response, saying she didn’t “respect” Sanders’ criticism.

“I have a great deal of respect for him, for what he stands for, but I don’t respect him saying that the Democratic Party has abandoned the working-class families,” Pelosi told the New York Times. “That’s where we are.”

The former speaker then sniped that Harris “ran ahead of Bernie Sanders in Vermont.”

Pelosi also insisted that “cultural issues” were the reason Trump gained among working-class and minority voters.

“Guns, God and gays—that’s the way they say it,” she claimed.

Sanders, however, stood by his comments.

“Here’s the reality—the working class of this country is angry, and they have a reason to be angry,” Sanders told CNN on Sunday.

“We are living in an economy where the people on top are doing phenomenally well, while 60% of our people are living paycheck to paycheck,” he continued. “We need an agenda that says to the working class we’re going to take on these special interests and create and economy and a government that works for you.”