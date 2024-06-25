Kamala’s Hubby Issues Apocalyptic Warning Over Trump’s 2024 Victory

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff may have left some Americans baffled on Sunday when he suggested that the world could end if former President Donald Trump is re-elected in November 2024.

Emhoff made these cynical remarks during an interview on the latest installment of CBS Sunday Morning, responding to national correspondent Rita Braver’s query about the possibility of returning to California should Trump win.

Braver’s question stemmed from growing concerns within Democratic circles about the upcoming election’s outcome.

“Do you ever think, well, you know, if things don’t work out, we could always move back here and be just fine?” Braver asked, as reported by Mediate.

“We’re going to win this election,” Emhoff asserted, contradicting several polls showing Trump winning the election. “We have to win this election. Literally. Our country and our world depends on us winning this election.”

His statements coincide with recent polls showing Trump ahead of President Joe Biden in seven crucial swing states, raising doubts about Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris’s chances for a second term, reported the New York Times.

In a separate interview on the Monday edition of MSNBC’s Morning Joe, Harris addressed the tight race and polls showing her and Biden’s poor job performance.

When pressed by co-host Mika Brzezinski on the close polling numbers, Harris claimed the 2024 election was always considered tight, predicting that the debate would impact the race.

“I think that the debate is going to make clear the contrast between our president … who works on behalf of the American people, fights for the American people, and the former president who pretty much spends full time fighting for himself,” Harris claimed.

Brzezinski pushed back, asking: “If the contrast is so obvious, what’s going on? Why does it poll so closely? Why is the race so close?”

In response, Harris stated, “These races are always close.”

She added, “It’s the election of the president of the United States. And everyone in an election for president of the United States will critically examine all of the issues and make a decision, but at the end of the day we’re going to win.”