Welfare Offices Give Away Voter Registration Forms to Illegals

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) The U.S. welfare agencies are giving away voter registration forms to non-citizens all over the country without requiring proof of citizenship.

In every state, with Arizona being an exception, applicants for welfare benefits or driver’s licenses can receive voter registration forms without proving evidence of them being American citizens, the Post Millennial reported.

There is no requirement under current law to give proof of citizenship on voter registration forms, even though it is illegal for a non-citizen to claim they are a citizen to vote in an American election. However, there is a loophole that allows millions of immigrants, both legal and illegal, could obtain voter registration forms because they are eligible for welfare benefits.

The Republican members of the House Administration Committee approved the Safeguard American Voter Eligibility (SAVE) Act to require states to ask people for proof of citizenship when a person registers to vote by mail or at a DMV office.

“While Biden and radical progressive Democrats give ISIS and criminals an app to literally schedule their illegal entry, Republicans must fight any chance of illegal voter registration until we can mass deport,” Rep. Chip Roy, R-Texas, said.

House Speaker Mike Johnson also approved the bill in his statement.

“As President Biden has welcomed millions of illegal aliens through our borders, including sophisticated criminal syndicates and foreign adversaries, it is incumbent upon Congress to implement greater enforcement measures that secure the voter registration process and ensure only American citizens decide the outcome of American elections,” he wrote.

Ryan Walker, executive vice president at the Heritage Foundation’s sister group, Heritage Action, also acknowledged the problem.

“It is undeniable that the current structure makes it possible for illegal immigrants and non-citizens to vote — and the American people have no way of knowing how widespread the problem may be. The SAVE Act puts all of these issues to rest and gives Americans confidence that our elections are decided on a more even playing field,” he said.