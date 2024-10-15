Quantcast
Tuesday, October 15, 2024

Victims of Maine Mass Shooter to Sue Army for Ignoring Obvious Warning Signs

'After Card’s Army colleague warned of an explicit threat to commit a mass shooting, rather than taking decisive action, the Army and its personnel withheld critical information from local law enforcement...'

Posted by Ken Silva
Alleged Maine mass shooter Robert Card.
Alleged Maine mass shooter Robert Card. PHOTO: Androscoggin County Sheriff's Office

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) Victims of the deadliest mass shooting in Maine history last October have begun the legal process for suing the Army for failing to act on the warning signs displayed by the shooter, deceased reservist Robert Card.

Lawyers for the victims and their families served a notice on the Army on Tuesday, nearly a year after Card shot and killed 18 people last October in the deadliest mass shooting in Maine history.

“Sadly, the October 25 mass shooting was preventable. For at least seven months leading to the shooting, the Army and its personnel were aware that Card’s mental health precipitously and unexplainably declined, leaving him paranoid, delusional, with violent ideations and limited impulse control,” the lawyers said in their notice.

“Despite these warnings, the Army failed to act. Even worse, in September 2023, after Card’s Army colleague warned of an explicit threat to commit a mass shooting, rather than taking decisive action, the Army and its personnel withheld critical information from local law enforcement, downplayed and minimized the risks, and discouraged local law enforcement from acting,” they added.

The lawyers’ allegations have been thoroughly documented through investigations by the state of Maine and the Army itself.

The state’s special commission released its final report in August, finding that both the Army Reserve and police missed opportunities to intervene in a gunman’s psychiatric crisis and initiate steps to seize weapons from the spiraling reservist. The commission also faulted the Army Reserve for failing to do more to ensure Card’s health and deal with his weapons.

Four law firms are jointly representing some 100 plaintiffs in the pending legal action.

Meanwhile, a woman who lost her husband and son in the shooting is seeking the Card’s health and military records through the probate process.

A judge on Oct. 1 granted Cynthia Young’s petition to become a special administrator of Card’s estate so she can have legal authority to obtain the records for herself, others who lost loved ones, and attorneys preparing lawsuits. The move was not opposed by Card’s son, who is his sole heir.

Complete medical records from the Army reservist’s time in two hospitals and full records from his lengthy career in the Army Reserve may help families understand why the mass shooting occurred and what steps could have prevented it, said Travis Brennan, one of her lawyers.

“It’s a critical piece of the puzzle. Without that information, there are a lot of unanswered questions. Obtaining this information is critical to a fundamental objective here — which is accountability,” he said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Ken Silva is a staff writer at Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/jd_cashless.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Kamala Unveils Patronizing Pitch to Black Men: Weed and Cash Handouts
Next article
Is the Inflation Monster Still Hiding Under the Bed?

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com