Huh? Kamala Reacts to Hamas Ceasefire with ‘Shrimp and Grits’

(Jacob Bruns, Headline USA) With tensions abroad spilling over into domestic violence on college campuses and elsewhere ahead of a new Israeli offensive in Gaza, Vice President Kamala Harris added even more complexity to the geopolitical tinderbox on Monday with a baffling reply to a reporter’s question, the New York Post reported.

“Shrimp and grits,” Harris shouted, cutting off a reporter’s query about a proposed Hamas—Israel ceasefire agreement as she left a Detroit restaurant, Joe Louis Southern Kitchen, carrying what appeared to be takeout and proceeding to quickly get into her SUV.

“You wanted to know? Shrimp and grits,” Harris continued.

The bizarre exchange came following reports that Hamas had accepted a ceasefire deal with Israel, brokered by Qatar and Egypt. However, Israel rejected the deal, indicating that the terms went beyond what it had authorized.

Israeli officials said after the Hamas announcement that they had not yet given the green light to the ceasefire deal, which was supposed to last for six weeks and include a large-scale prisoner exchange.

The country, which is preparing for what it hopes will be a final military strike in the Palestinian city of Rafah, said it would agree to no bargain that declared an outright end to the war without ultimate accountability for the Hamas terrorists who masterminded the Oct. 7 terrorist attack killing some 1,200 Israeli civilians and taking more than 200 hostages.

Harris has been missing in action for quite some time, making a rare public appearance Monday to campaign in Detroit for President Joe Biden, on their “Economic Opportunity Tour,” an effort to make Biden’s economy appear strong to voters.

