Boy Scouts Officially Changes Name after More than a Century

(Molly Bruns, Headline USA) The Boy Scouts of America officially changed their name to “Scouting America” in order to be more inclusive and allow kids to “bring their authentic selves” to the program, according to Gateway Pundit.

BREAKING: The Boys Scouts of America is changing its name to "Scouting America", marking the first change in its 114 years. The change is to make it more inclusive. pic.twitter.com/1OyKJCjfuR — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) May 7, 2024

The group announced the change via a press release on its website, with several statements insisting that the embattled program is “evolving,” according to CEO Roger Krone.

In recent years, Boy Scouts of America faced significant political pressure to make changes in the name of “inclusivity.”

“Scouting America provides a welcoming, safe environment where youth can become the best version of themselves by learning and respecting each other,” Krone said. “I encourage everyone to join us and experience the benefits of scouting.”

This is the first time the name of the entire organization has changed in its 114 year history.

The sad end cultural touchstone comes after decades fraught with turmoil due to scandal over sexual-abuse allegations and the resulting lawsuits, which stigmatized the group and forced it to the brink of bankruptcy in 2018.

However, the effort to soften its image and expand its outreach ultimately alienated many of the core groups—including the Church of Latter-Day Saints—that saw it drifting away from the fundamental values it once had promoted the more it ventured into the politics of sex and gender.

In 2015 the administrative arm of the organization lifted the blanket ban on openly gay adult volunteers.

In 2019, the group announced that girls would be allowed into the organization; changing the Boy Scouts arm of the organization to “Scouts BSA” instead of “Boy Scouts of America.”

In 2020, the group implemented a mandatory Diversity and Inclusion Badge for aspiring Eagle Scouts.

Since these drastic changes took effect, the group suffered a sharp decline in membership and an unprecedented spike in sexual abuse.

“The argument that I make with people that say, ‘I like Boy Scouts of America… why do we have to change?’ You know, membership is at historic lows,” said Krone. “Part of my job is to reduce all the barriers I possibly can for people to accept this as an organization and to join.”

They also faced lawsuits from several different sides, including victims of abuse and even from the Girl Scouts, who sued the group after their drastic membership loss.