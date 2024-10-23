Quantcast
Tuesday, October 22, 2024

Kamala Campaign Reverses Her Reversal on Fracking

'I didn't explain myself clearly here...'

Kamala Harris flip-flop
Kamala Harris flip-flop / PHOTO: AP; graphic by Ben Sellers, Headline USA

(Headline USA) Vice President Kamala Harris’s campaign reversed her reversal on fracking …before reversing the Democrat’s position once again.

Harris, who supported a ban on fracking during her 2019 primary campaign for the Democratic presidential nomination, flip-flopped on that position after winning the Democratic nomination this summer. 

However, a top Harris campaign adviser admitted this week that Harris has no intention of allowing fracking to expand in the U.S., despite her assurances that she would not try to ban the practice.

“She is not promoting expansion,” Claudia Thorndike told Politico. “She’s just said that they wouldn’t ban fracking and the fact that anyone could look up is that the [Inflation Reduction Act] required leases, and that was not something that she promoted.”

Thorndike went on to assure voters “who care about climate change” that she “has championed these causes” and will continue to if elected in November.

In a follow-up statement, Thorndike claimed she misspoke and did not mean to suggest that Harris does not support fracking.

“I didn’t explain myself clearly here,” Thorndike said Monday.

“Contrary to Trump’s claims, the VP has not banned fracking, doesn’t support banning fracking, and in fact cast the tie-breaking vote on the biggest pro-climate law ever, which, yes, opened new fracking leases,” Thorndike continued. “People know that’s her position.”

It is not clear what Harris’s exact position on fracking is.

“So Harris’ new position in October is she now opposes fracking and no longer supports her position in July when she changed her position to support fracking which was subsequently a change in her prior, prior position of June which was to oppose fracking? Got it,” the U.S. Oil & Gas Association tweeted in response to Thorndike.

The Trump campaign has argued that while Harris’s position on fracking might be constantly changing, the former president’s has been consistent: “We will drill, baby, drill,” Trump said.

