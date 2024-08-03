Quantcast
Kamala Harris Compared to Rosa Parks—and It Doesn’t Go Well

'It’s actually wild to compare Kamala to Rosa. I’m in disbelief at the audacity...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Biden and Harris
President Joe Biden embraces Vice President Kamala Harris. / PHOTO: AP

(Luis CornelioHeadline USACivil Rights activist Ruby Bridges drew a comparison between Vice President Kamala Harris and Rosa Parks in an Instagram post, captioned, “Rosa sat, so Ruby could walk, so Kamala could run.” 

At six years old, Bridges was the first black student to integrate a school in the South. She has been a long-time supporter of Harris, dating back to Harris’s vice-presidential inauguration.

While Bridges’s post garnered nearly 50,000 likes, some of her followers were appalled by the comparison, with some arguing that linking Harris to Parks, who sparked the Civil Rights Movement, was inappropriate.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ruby Bridges (@rubybridgesofficial)

“Ruby you are an icon but Kamala is literally supporting the genocide in the Middle East,” one user wrote in a comment that received over 1,000 likes. This criticism points to Harris’s ever-changing stance on Israel’s rescue of hostages from the Hamas-led Gaza Strip. 

Another user added, “It’s actually wild to compare Kamala to Rosa. I’m in disbelief at the audacity.” 

A third user, whose comment garnered over 500 likes, said, “Girl, you did not step into that school for this woman.” A fourth added, “You can’t be serious.”  

Not to be outdone, a fifth user expressed their frustration by writing, “Kamala is not in the same stratosphere as you. We hold you in the highest regard.” 

In the same post, Bridges included a photoshopped image of Harris in a dark gray suit and high heels, walking past a wall with a shadow resembling Bridges at age six. 

The image implied that Bridges’s integration of schools paved the way for Harris to become the first Indian-black woman vice president. 

In November 2020, Bridges had praised the image on Instagram, expressing her gratitude for standing alongside Harris.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ruby Bridges (@rubybridgesofficial)

Leftist journalist Yashar Ali was the first to highlight the criticism directed at Bridges for associating Harris with Parks.

