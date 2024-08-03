Quantcast
No-Vote Kamala Tries to Skip Past General Election, Declare Herself ‘President’

'And then as president, as vice president, it was my honor with the president...'

Posted by Dmytro "Henry" Aleksandrov
Kamala Harris
Kamala Harris gives remarks at the Women's March in Los Angeles Saturday. / PHOTO: AP

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) During the eulogy for the late Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee, DTexas, on Aug. 1, 2024, Kamala Harris accidentally referred to herself as the president, which resulted in the far-left crowd erupting in cheers.

The Daily Wire reported that Harris delivered Lee’s eulogy at a Houston-area church and expressed her thoughts while discussing some of Lee’s initiatives as a congresswoman.

“[A]s a leader who believed deeply that America’s true and full history must be acknowledged and honored, it was Sheila Jackson Lee whose bill made Juneteenth a federal holiday, which, as a United States senator, I was proud to co-sponsor. And then as president, as vice president, it was my honor with the president–” she said before the audience cheered and applauded.

Harris became the Democratic Party’s presumptive nominee last month after Joe Biden announced that he would not be running for reelection but would remain in the White House until January 2025.

Many Republicans criticized Biden, pointing out that a person who is not physically and mentally fit to run for reelection also should not stay in the White House.

Harris was also criticized for not taking questions from the media or holding a press conference.

After becoming the unofficial face of the Democratic Party, Harris pushed Donald Trump to agree to debate her on Sept. 10, 2024, after he had agreed to a debate with Biden on the same date.

“He won’t debate, but he and his running mate sure seem to have a lot to say about me. Well, Donald, I do hope you’ll reconsider [meeting] me on the debate stage because, as the saying goes, if you got something to say, say it to my face,” she previously said.

Earlier this week, Trump told Laura Ingraham of Fox News that he would “probably” debate Harris while adding that he could “also make a case for not doing it.”

