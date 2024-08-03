MURDOCK: Tech Startup Can Root Out Fake Voters Buried in Dems’ Dirty Ballot Rolls

(Deroy Murdock, Headline USA) Dirty voter rolls yield dirty elections. Alas, America’s voter files are filthy. The good news is that a high-tech security expert has carved a pristine path out of this dump.

Texas-based Jay Valentine is with Fractal Computing, LLC. He and his company developed eBay’s anti-fraud systems and the anti-terrorist software behind the TSA’s No Fly List.

Valentine and Fractal have harnessed their technical prowess to help citizens cleanse the Augean stable that is America’s election system.

Republican honest-vote advocates are battling the Democrats’ quiet-but-effective ballot-creation machine. Thousands of GOP lawyers and election observers have volunteered to patrol precincts and oversee tabulation stations in November.

That might be too late.

Election rolls are teeming with dead, relocated and phantom “voters,” ineligible foreign citizens, and even illegal aliens. Unless Republicans intervene immediately, millions of these people will receive mass-mail ballots.

Crafty Democrat ballot traffickers will harvest, complete, and submit them for “voters” who are unqualified to pick America’s president and other leaders.

Republicans must shift from today’s retail method of voter-roll cleanup (scrutinize suspicious voters individually) to Fractal’s wholesale strategy: Compare voter rolls with property-tax records and challenge fishy or phony addresses where hundreds of thousands of phantom “voters” are registered illegally.

Using this technique, swing-state activists confirm that their election records reek from irregularities—or worse:

Georgia (16 Electoral College votes): According to Fractal, 558,876 phantom “voters” include 114,817 tied to invalid addresses, per the Post Office, and 68,983 who are registered, despite living permanently outside the Peach State.

Georgia’s records include 1,641 people listed as age 110-plus. At least 25 share a birth date: January 1, 1800. These 224-year-olds might need special care to cast their mail-in ballots.

Nevada (Six electoral votes): In Washoe County (Reno)—between Feb. 14 and Aug. 19, 2022—37 voters claimed to reside in public parks. This cohort nearly septupled to 248. Parking lot-based voters grew from 728 to 1,479.

“Our thesis is that we should not mail ballots to people in parking garages,” Valentine declares. “We don’t think that’s a hard case to make.”

North Carolina (16): Among 432,299 phantom “voters,” 159,520 are registered at invalid addresses and 91,264 have moved away.

Pennsylvania (19): Fractal identifies 1,420,435 phantom “voters” in the Keystone State. These include 323,524 rental-building residents without recorded apartment numbers. Postal workers often leave their mail-in ballots in lobbies, where they lie about, get discarded, or otherwise succumb to theft and abuse. Another 346,505 are registered at invalid addresses. Yet another 262,488 are registered in Pennsylvania, despite shipping out.

Wisconsin (10): As of March 19, voter rolls included 22,973 men and women with the same phone number in the 262 area code. This included 225 active voters. The balance are inactive—both living and dead. Among them, 11 voters registered in 1927.

“The problem is that Wisconsin keeps records with 50% of the voters on inactive status. Nobody else does anything close to that,” Valentine laments. “They can, and do, move ‘voters’ from inactive to active, vote them, and move them back to inactive.”

Unlike the GOP’s antiquated techniques, Fractal’s software promotes such voter-roll hygiene.

“Quantum tech is like the MRI and CAT scan seeing what the X-ray misses,” Valentine explains. Fractal quantum technology performs 200 million calculations per second amid 2.7 billion data. “We are reconciling government voter rolls with government property-tax records.” When they conflict, Fractal’s klaxons squawk.

Valentine reckons that each swing state has at least 500,000 phantom “voters.” He estimates that for $7 million, he could deploy teams of election-integrity sleuths to isolate ineligible properties and halt mail-in ballots destined for those addresses.

For a fraction of most campaign budgets, Jay Valentine and Fractal Computing, LLC could level the playing fields for Donald J. Trump and the GOP in Arizona, Colorado, Georgia, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, Pennsylvania, Virginia, and Wisconsin.

If Democrats truly believe in Kamala Harris and their cause, they should relish such a fair fight.

Deroy Murdock is a Manhattan-based Fox News contributor.