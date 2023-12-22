Kamala Harris Claims She Supports Both Gun Control and Second Amendment

(Headline USA) Vice President Kamala Harris claimed this week that she supports both the Second Amendment and an assault weapons ban.

I am in favor of the Second Amendment—and I’m also in favor of an assault weapons ban, universal background checks, and red flag laws. We can do both. — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) December 20, 2023

Citing Harris’s past comments on how much she loves Venn diagrams, Florida state Sen. Blaise Ingoglia marked the vice president’s comments, saying, “A venn diagram would say you’re contradicting yourself.”

Another user wrote, “Oxymoron from a total moron.”

This isn’t the first time Harris has tried to argue that gun control is compatible with gun rights. This summer, at a meeting with state legislators, Harris claimed the debate is a “false choice.”

The “very people who refuse to engage in a meaningful debate and discussion on this, who refuse to pass reasonable laws, are the same ones who talk about accountability all the time,” she said, according to Reuters. “The hypocrisy of that.”

The White House has made gun control a top priority, with President Joe Biden signing a number of related executive orders.

Most recently, he directed the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) to expand the definition of a gun “dealer” to anyone who “sells or offers for sale firearms, and also represents to potential buyers or otherwise demonstrates a willingness and ability to purchase and sell additional firearms.”

The National Rifle Association warned the new rule would be used to demonize legal gun owners and to confuse them about which firearm transactions require a federal firearms license.

“The Biden ATF’s proposed rule, ATF2022R-17, is just another attempt to demolish our Second Amendment rights, with the potential to unjustly criminalize everyday Americans for engaging in lawful firearm transactions,” NRA-ILA Executive Director Randy Kozuch said in a statement.

A coalition of 27 state attorneys general, led by Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen, has challenged the ATF rule in court, blasting it as “unconstitutional” and a violation of Americans’ Second Amendment rights.