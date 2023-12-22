Quantcast
Friday, December 22, 2023

New York Bill Targets Chick-Fil-A Over Sunday Closure Policy

'Allowing for retail space to go unused one seventh of the week or more is a disservice and unnecessary inconvenience to travelers who rely on these service areas...'

Chick-fil-A sign at Reagan National Airport in Washington, DC/Photo by xand83 (CC)

(Headline USAA New York bill introduced this week would target Chick-fil-A’s Sunday policy, which requires every one of its franchise locations to close in observance of the owners’ religious beliefs.

Chick-fil-A has kept its doors closed on Sundays for years. But the New York bill would require all food vendors operating in travel centers and rest stops owned by the New York State Thruway Authority to remain open seven days a week. Chick-fil-A owns nine locations in New York travel centers, and was cited directly in the bill.

“While there is nothing objectionable about a fast food restaurant closing on a particular day of the week, service areas dedicated to travelers is an inappropriate location for such a restaurant,” the bill states.

“Publicly owned service areas should use their space to maximally benefit the public,” it continued. “Allowing for retail space to go unused one seventh of the week or more is a disservice and unnecessary inconvenience to travelers who rely on these service areas.”

A spokesperson for Assemblyman Tony Simone, who introduced the bill, said the lawmaker believes “Chick-Fil-A could easily serve their customers better if their restaurants were open seven days a week.”

The spokesperson added that since “people are often traveling on Sundays,” it “doesn’t make any sense for one of the few restaurants available at these locations to be closed on one of the busiest travel days of the week.”

If the bill passes, Chick-fil-A would be forced to either remain open on Sundays or shut down their locations in New York travel centers.

Chick-fil-A’s Sunday closure policy was started by its founder, Truett Cathy.

“Closing our business on Sunday, the Lord’s Day, is our way of honoring God and showing our loyalty to Him,” he wrote in his book, Eat Mor Chikin: Inspire More People.

