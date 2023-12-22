Hulk Hogan Celebrates Baptism: ‘Greatest Day of My Life’

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) American professional wrestler Hulk Hogan said he was baptized at Indian Rocks Baptist Church, entering a new chapter in his life.

Hogan made the heartfelt announcement in a widely circulated Instagram video on Wednesday. The video and photo showed the moment of his baptism.

“Total surrender and dedication to Jesus is the greatest day of my life,” Hogan said on Instagram, amassing over 125,000 likes and 6,000 comments.

Total surrender and dedication to Jesus is the greatest day of my life. No worries, no hate, no judgment… only love! pic.twitter.com/gB43hTcLU6 — Hulk Hogan (@HulkHogan) December 20, 2023

Hogan also shared the footage to his 2 million followers on Twitter. “No worries, no hate, no judgment… only love!” the wrestler added.

The photos shared by Hogan also show that his wife, Sky Daily Hogan, was also baptized. Hogan married Daily in September 2023, three months after getting engaged.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hulk Hogan (@hulkhogan)

The video shows both Hogan and his wife being submerged under water and then embraced by the pastor.

Hogan’s announcement was celebrated by a plethora of positive comments.

“I am so glad you truly found Jesus,” podcast host Joseph Robert said on Instagram. “We will all bend a knee and answer to our Creator the Lord and savior Jesus Christ. He is the way, the Truth and the life!”

As reported by Fox News, Hogan previously reflected on his faith journey in an April tweet.

“I accepted Christ as my savior at 14yrs old and the training, prayers and vitamins kept me in the game,” Hogan added, “but now that I am one with God, the main event theme of surrender, service and love makes me the Real Main Event that can slam any giant of any size through the power of my Lord and Savior and so it is, even now brother, AMEN!”

The Indian Rocks Baptist Church is located in Florida, where Hogan has long resided. Hogan currently serves as the owner of the Hulk Hogan Wrestling Shop and the Hogan’s Hangout restaurant.