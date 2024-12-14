Quantcast
Saturday, December 14, 2024

Biden’s Education Dept. Spends $1B on DEI Grants

'It’s a giant slap in the face...'

Posted by Dmytro "Henry" Aleksandrov
Joe Biden and Miguel Cardona
Education Secretary Miguel Cardona listens as President Joe Biden rambles. / PHOTO: AP

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) It was recently revealed that the Department of Education under the Biden administration spent $1 billion on DEI grants instead of children’s education.

Fox News reported that the department has spent enormous amounts of money to advance DEI in hiring, programming and mental health training in America’s schools since 2021.

Parents Defending Education, a right-wing organization that pledges to “reclaim our schools from activists imposing harmful agendas,” informed Fox News that from 2021 to the present, the Biden administration awarded 229 grants across 42 states and Washington, D.C.

The organization’s report revealed that, in total, the government spent $1,002,522,304.81: $489,883,797 on grants for race-based hiring, $343,337,286 on general DEI programming and $169,301,221 on DEI-based mental health training and programming.

“The only people or groups to benefit from the enormous amount of grant funding are the universities, administrators and DEI consultants, at the expense of children’s education,” Parents Defending Education researcher Rhyen Staley told Fox News. “This needs to change by placing children’s learning at the forefront of education instead of prioritizing race-based policies and DEI.”

Michele Exner, Senior Advisor at Parents Defending Education, also criticized the wasteful spending, highlighting that American students already can’t meet academic standards.

“Under Secretary Cardona, this organization has been a complete farce that has failed families and students time and time again,” she said. “Families are fed up and are excited for January when we will have new leadership in the nation’s capital who will focus on getting this toxic and divisive waste out of our education system.”

Nicki Neily, the founder of the organization, who went into detail about the leftists wasting taxpayers’ money on DEI on Twitter, also criticized the Biden-Harris administration.

“We’re at a time when 40% of American students cannot read proficiently. But the Biden Administration chose to fritter away more than $1 billion of hardworking Americans’ tax dollars on DEI initiatives at the Department of Education. It’s a giant slap in the face,” she wrote.

Other conservatives, like Assistant News Director for Florida’s Voice, Eric Daugherty, also criticized the administration, suggesting that Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy of the Department of Government Efficiency should do something about this spending.

“Merit is a precondition for efficiency. So it’s entirely unsurprising that *anti-meritocratic* programs are a source of waste & inefficiency,” Ramaswamy responded to Daugherty.

Other conservatives in the media and politics also criticized unnecessary spending.

 

 

 

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Kamala Harris Accused of Drinking Again
Next article
‘Prayers’: Pelosi’s Office Shares Heartbreaking Update After Brutal Fall

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com