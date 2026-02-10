Judge Slashes Sentence of Convicted Rapist She Portrays as a Victim 

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) A Kentucky judge sparked outrage after slashing in half a jury’s recommended 65-year sentence for a convicted felon who robbed, kidnapped and sexually assaulted a woman.

Jefferson County Judge Tracy Davis reduced the sentence of Christopher Thompson on Feb. 2 despite the jury’s recommendation.

Davis’s sentence effectively spared the 24-year-old from what would have amounted to a life sentence.

Backlash intensified after Thompson openly mocked the proceedings, the victim and her family in court, as seen in a report published by Wave 3.

“I don’t have sympathy for you, the victim, the victim’s family,” Thompson told the judge.

“We don’t need your sympathy,” Davis replied.

Doubling down, Thompson added, “I don’t care.”

A Kentucky jury convicted Thompson in December of abducting a woman he did not know in 2023, forcing her to perform oral sex, robbing her and later sodomizing her again before releasing her.

DNA evidence was collected from the victim’s body following the attack and matched Thompson, as reported by Wave 3.

Jurors were so disturbed by Thompson’s actions that they recommended a 65-year sentence. Thompson was 24 at the time of sentencing.

Davis dismissed that recommendation, claiming Thompson “fell through the cracks” as a teenager.

“Unfortunately, he fell through the cracks and ended up before this court as an 18 or 19-year-old,” Davis claimed.

Thompson’s criminal history tells a different story as his rap sheet includes assault, theft, robbery, truancy, “in addition to convictions for felony gun possession, fleeing police, probation violations and additional violent offenses.

According to Wave 3, Thompson is also facing a pending charge for assaulting a corrections officer.

Despite that record, Davis insisted Thompson was not beyond rehabilitation.

“This court does not believe that Mr. Thompson, if given the resources that he can get while incarcerated, is beyond being rehabilitated,” Davis added.