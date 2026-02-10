Epstein Files Reveal 330 Gallon Sulfuric Acid Purchase on Same Day FBI Opened Sex Trafficking Probe

(José Niño, Headline USA) Newly released government documents show Jeffrey Epstein ordered 330 gallons of sulfuric acid for his private island on the same day federal investigators launched a sex trafficking case against him, according to records released under the Epstein Files Transparency Act, signed into law November 19, 2025.

Journalist Dominic Michael Tripi highlighted the finding on social media, writing “NEW: Newly released Epstein documents reveal Jeffrey Epstein purchased 330 gallons of sulphuric acid on the exact same date the FBI initiated a wide-ranging sex trafficking case against him.”

NEW: Newly released Epstein documents reveal Jeffrey Epstein purchased 330 gallons of sulphuric acid on the exact same date the FBI initiated a wide-ranging sex trafficking case against him. — Dominic Michael Tripi (@DMichaelTripi) February 9, 2026

The Department of Justice released approximately 3.5 million pages of Epstein-related records, with the final batch published January 30, 2026.

The document in question, catalogued as EFTA01223564, is a wire transfer request from LSJE LLC, a U.S. Virgin Islands entity tied to Epstein. It authorized a payment of $4,373.17 to Gemini Seawater Systems for six 55-gallon drums of sulfuric acid, delivered to Little St. James Island, Epstein’s private island, according to a report by Express.

Some sources cite the purchase date as June 12, 2018, while others, including reporting tied to document EFTA00164551 by The India Herald, report the wire transfer date as December 6, 2018, the same day the FBI reportedly opened its renewed child sex trafficking investigation against Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell.

The document itself provides an explanation for the purchase. The request form reads the acid was for “materials for conductivity probes; replacement pH and cable — RO Plant.” RO stands for Reverse Osmosis, a standard water desalination technology. Gemini Seawater Systems specializes in seawater desalination, and sulfuric acid is a routine chemical used in such systems to prevent calcium carbonate buildup on membranes.

Epstein’s purchase of the acid has led to online speculation that he did so to destroy evidence or remains.

The document can be found here.

José Niño is the deputy editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/JoseAlNino