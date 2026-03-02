Monday, March 2, 2026

Journalist Obtains Full Bohemian Grove Membership List

Leaked records show Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas and former Google CEO Eric Schmidt attended...

Posted by Jose Nino
Clarence Thomas
Clarence Thomas / PHOTO: AP

(José Niño, Headline USA) Independent journalist Daniel Boguslaw published what appears to be the full 2023 attendance list for Bohemian Grove, a 2,700 acre ultra exclusive California retreat, revealing over 2,200 names in collaboration with nonprofit newsroom More Perfect Union, according to the investigation on Substack.

The Bohemian Club was founded in 1872 in San Francisco, originally as a gathering for journalists, artists and intellectuals. Over time it evolved into one of America’s most powerful social organizations, hosting corporate executives, politicians, Supreme Court justices and military leaders. Every summer, members gather at their private redwood compound along the Russian River for a two week encampment featuring the infamous Cremation of Care ritual, in which a giant effigy is burned before a 40 foot owl statue, per a report by Who Rules America.

Boguslaw drove to the Bay Area, identified a known member and showed up at that person’s office repeatedly for about a week. Eventually a courier approached him with the full list. A Bohemian Club member contacted by the San Francisco Standard confirmed it is a real membership list from 2023.

Notable names on the list include Paul Pelosi, Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, Charles Koch, Michael Bloomberg, former Google CEO Eric Schmidt, Heritage Foundation co-founder Edwin Feulner, television host Conan O’Brien and documentary filmmaker Ken Burns. Henry Kissinger attended his final Grove before death, as did musician Jimmy Buffett. Notably absent was Donald Trump, who reportedly tried to join but was denied membership.

Perhaps the most substantive revelation involves direct connections between Grove gatherings and policy outcomes. A memo from the Reagan Library shows Reagan assistant Edwin Harper sending Alan Greenspan a paper discussed at Bohemian Grove titled “Social Security Reform Proposals.” The Reagan administration enacted Social Security cuts in 1983 whose effects persist today.

The investigation also found roughly a quarter of Heritage Foundation’s board were Bohemian Club members during the period Project 2025 was being drafted. Heritage co-founder Edwin Feulner, a Grove attendee through 2023, introduced Project 2025 at a Heritage event shortly before the 2023 encampment.

NewsOne reported that Bohemian Club’s spokesperson stated the organization “does not maintain public membership lists.”

Copyright 2025. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Candace Owens Targets Erika Kirk in YouTube Special
Next article
Report: Trump Scolded FBI Director for Undignified Behavior at Olympics

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2025 HeadlineUSA.com