Journalist Obtains Full Bohemian Grove Membership List

(José Niño, Headline USA) Independent journalist Daniel Boguslaw published what appears to be the full 2023 attendance list for Bohemian Grove, a 2,700 acre ultra exclusive California retreat, revealing over 2,200 names in collaboration with nonprofit newsroom More Perfect Union, according to the investigation on Substack.

The Bohemian Club was founded in 1872 in San Francisco, originally as a gathering for journalists, artists and intellectuals. Over time it evolved into one of America’s most powerful social organizations, hosting corporate executives, politicians, Supreme Court justices and military leaders. Every summer, members gather at their private redwood compound along the Russian River for a two week encampment featuring the infamous Cremation of Care ritual, in which a giant effigy is burned before a 40 foot owl statue, per a report by Who Rules America.

Boguslaw drove to the Bay Area, identified a known member and showed up at that person’s office repeatedly for about a week. Eventually a courier approached him with the full list. A Bohemian Club member contacted by the San Francisco Standard confirmed it is a real membership list from 2023.

Notable names on the list include Paul Pelosi, Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, Charles Koch, Michael Bloomberg, former Google CEO Eric Schmidt, Heritage Foundation co-founder Edwin Feulner, television host Conan O’Brien and documentary filmmaker Ken Burns. Henry Kissinger attended his final Grove before death, as did musician Jimmy Buffett. Notably absent was Donald Trump, who reportedly tried to join but was denied membership.

Perhaps the most substantive revelation involves direct connections between Grove gatherings and policy outcomes. A memo from the Reagan Library shows Reagan assistant Edwin Harper sending Alan Greenspan a paper discussed at Bohemian Grove titled “Social Security Reform Proposals.” The Reagan administration enacted Social Security cuts in 1983 whose effects persist today.

The investigation also found roughly a quarter of Heritage Foundation’s board were Bohemian Club members during the period Project 2025 was being drafted. Heritage co-founder Edwin Feulner, a Grove attendee through 2023, introduced Project 2025 at a Heritage event shortly before the 2023 encampment.

NewsOne reported that Bohemian Club’s spokesperson stated the organization “does not maintain public membership lists.”